June Commercial Horticulture Programs

The UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County Office is pleased to announce the following Commercial Horticulture programs for June 2026. These programs are being offered by Commercial Horticulture Agent Tatiana Sanchez-Jones.

Green Industries Best Management Practices – June 12, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the UF IFAS Duval County Extension Office (1010 N. McDuff Ave., Jacksonville).

Florida law requires all commercial fertilizer applicators who work on residential/commercial properties to hold a certificate from FDACS. To get this certificate, each commercial applicator must be trained in the Green Industries Best Management Practices and receive a certificate of completion from UF/IFAS and Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

Up to four Continuing Education Units (CEUs) will be available in the following categories: General Standard Core, Private Applicator, Ornamental & Turf, Limited Urban Fertilizer, Limited Commercial Landscape Maintenance, Limited Lawn and Ornamental and Commercial Lawn and Ornamental.

The registration fee is $30 (plus a $3.85 Eventbrite fee) and includes lunch and class materials. Participants must register online by May 25. A late fee of $10 will be applied to registrations after May 25 or to those paying at the door. The class is limited to 30 participants. There will be no refunds for the registration fee.

Managing Palms in the Landscape and Invasive Species – License Renewal Workshop - This workshop will take place on June 15, 2026, from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Alachua County Ag Auditorium (22716 W. Newberry Road, Newberry).

The program includes practical updates and hands-on knowledge for landscape and pest management professionals. This program is offered in partnership with the Florida First Detector Program.

Participants can earn CEUs while strengthening skills and staying current with industry best practices. Participants learn about pesticide labeling updates, invasive species management, and essential palm care (including nutrition and key pests affecting palms). Email Tatiana Sanchez-Jones at tatiana.sanchez@ufl.edu with questions on approved CEUs for license renewal.

Participants must register online by June 12. Registration is $25 (plus $3.52 Eventbrite fee). Registrations after June 12 include a $10 late fee. There will be no refunds for the registration fee.

For more information about these programs, contact Tatiana Sanchez-Jones at 352-955-2402. Visit the extension office website for a list of additional programs.

An Equal Opportunity Institution. Extension Service, University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, Dr. Andra Johnson, dean for UF/IFAS Extension. Single copies of extension publications (excluding 4-H and youth publications) are available free to Florida residents from county extension offices.

