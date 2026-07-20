Alachua County Awarded AmeriCorps Seniors RSVP Grant

Alachua County Community Support Services is proud to announce that it has been awarded an AmeriCorps Seniors Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Grant from AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, to expand volunteer opportunities for older adults.

Receiving this grant is a significant achievement, as this year's national funding cycle was highly competitive. The award reflects AmeriCorps' confidence in Alachua County's commitment to expanding volunteer opportunities that strengthen communities and improve the lives of older adults.

The RSVP program will complement the county’s existing AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparent Program (FGP) and expand opportunities for adults age 55 and older to serve their communities while developing new skills, building meaningful connections, and improving quality of life for themselves and others.

The program's primary focus area is Healthy Futures, which supports healthy aging and promotes independent living among older adults. Through RSVP, volunteers will engage in a variety of activities, including:

Assisting fellow seniors with physical and mental health via appointment assistance, wellness activities, and fitness.

Conducting well-being checks to help reduce social isolation and increase community connectedness.

Partnering with local libraries to provide digital literacy education and technology assistance (supporting seniors in accessing telehealth services and other online health resources).





Through these efforts, Alachua County aims to strengthen social connection, promote healthy aging, and reduce barriers to accessing healthcare and technology.

"Volunteer service creates stronger communities while providing older adults with opportunities to remain active, engaged, and connected," said Veteran Services Director and Interim RSVP Program Manager Olajuwon White. "The RSVP program will allow us to expand services that promote health, wellness, and independence for seniors throughout Alachua County."

Alachua County is currently seeking community organizations interested in serving as RSVP host sites, as well as adults aged 55 and older interested in volunteering a few hours per week. Organizations that provide services aligned with the Healthy Futures focus area are encouraged to partner with the program to create meaningful volunteer opportunities throughout the county.

For more information, contact Olajuwon White at 352-264-6739 or rsvpmail@alachuacounty.gov.

