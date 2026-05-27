June Family Consumer Science Programs

​The UF/IFAS Extension Alachua County Office is pleased to announce the following Family Consumer Science Programs for June 2026. These programs are offered by Family & Consumer Science Agent Ebony Griffin and Extension Director and Livestock Agent Cindy Sanders.

Grillin' & Chillin' – Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Alachua County Ag Auditorium (22716 W. Newberry Road, Newberry).

This program, guided by Sanders, looks at beef production. Participants explore the art and anatomy of beef as Chad Carr breaks down primal and retail cuts, revealing what makes each one unique and how they’re used by butchers and chefs alike.

Chef Griffin will lead an interactive culinary demonstration, showcasing essential cooking methods, proper temperatures and techniques that elevate every cut. Tastings are included.

This class is for home cooks, grill masters, food lovers, agriculture enthusiasts and anyone curious about what goes into producing and preparing exceptional beef.

The $20 registration fee includes all materials and food. Participants must register online by Sunday, June 21, 2026. It is limited to 20 participants.

Cooking Up Health: The Mediterranean Way – This six-week course begins Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Alachua County Ag Auditorium.

This series is based on the “Med Instead of Meds” program developed by NC State University. It teaches participants how to plan meals and explore recipes inspired by the Mediterranean diet, a way of eating that emphasizes fresh, flavorful and nutritionally balanced foods.

Research shows that following this style of eating can promote overall health and significantly reduce the risk of chronic conditions such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular (heart) disease and some types of cancer.

The registration cost includes all materials and food. Participants can register online. It is limited to 15 participants.

These programs are open to adults ages 18 and up. There are no walk-ins, refunds or transfers to other classes. Animals are not allowed, except those defined as service animals under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

For more information about these programs, contact Ebony Griffin at ebonygriffin@ufl.edu. Visit the extension office website for additional programs.

An Equal Opportunity Institution. Extension Service, University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, Dr. Andra Johnson, dean for UF/IFAS Extension. Single copies of extension publications (excluding 4-H and youth publications) are available free to Florida residents from county extension offices. ​