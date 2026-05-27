Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,812 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 465,831 in the last 365 days.

Centennial Park Disc Golf Course Closure May 28 

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 27, 2026) – The disc golf course at Centennial Park in Port Charlotte will be closed on Thursday, May 28 until 3 p.m. for a beautification project. The rest of the park will remain open.  

For information, contact Daniel Daumann at 941-626-2102.  

### 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Centennial Park Disc Golf Course Closure May 28 

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.