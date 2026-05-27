Centennial Park Disc Golf Course Closure May 28 

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 27, 2026) – The disc golf course at Centennial Park in Port Charlotte will be closed on Thursday, May 28 until 3 p.m. for a beautification project. The rest of the park will remain open. For information, contact Daniel Daumann at 941-626-2102. ###

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