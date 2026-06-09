6WIND Virtual Networking Solutions Now Available on the Equinix Marketplace

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6WIND , a leading provider of high-performance cloud networking for AI software solutions, today announced that its virtual networking solutions are now available on the Equinix Marketplace, enabling enterprises and service providers to deploy carrier-grade cloud networking services globally with greater speed, flexibility, and scalability.Available solutions include the 6WIND Virtual Service Router (VSR), Virtual Firewall (vFW), Virtual Security Gateway (vSecGW), Virtual Border Router (vBR), and Virtual Carrier-Grade NAT (vCGNAT), helping organizations accelerate multi-cloud connectivity, secure distributed environments, and optimize network performance at the digital edge.Through the Equinix Marketplace and Equinix Network Edge, customers can rapidly deploy 6WIND’s software-defined networking solutions in global metros without the need for physical hardware, supporting modern cloud, AI, and hybrid infrastructure requirements.“Making 6WIND solutions available through the Equinix Marketplace represents an important step in expanding access to high-performance cloud networking for enterprises, service providers, and AI-driven infrastructures worldwide,” said Julien Dahan, CEO of 6WIND. “As organizations accelerate multi-cloud and AI deployments, networking is becoming increasingly critical to performance, scalability, security, and operational agility. Together with Equinix, we are enabling customers to deploy carrier-grade routing, security, and encrypted connectivity services globally in minutes, closer to users, applications, and digital ecosystems.”Key benefits include:• Rapid deployment of networking services across global locations• High-performance routing and security for multi-cloud and AI-driven infrastructures• Scalable IPsec VPN and firewall services• Reduced operational complexity and optimized infrastructure costs6WIND solutions are available now via the Equinix Marketplace.For more information, visit 6WIND on the Equinix Marketplace.About 6WIND6WIND is a global cloud networking software company delivering high-performance, multi-tenant networking solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSP), Communications Service Providers (CSPs), cloud and neocloud operators, enterprises, and AI infrastructure environments.6WIND’s cloud-native platform is purpose-built for API-driven automation and can be deployed as a Virtualized Network Function (VNF) or Cloud-Native Network Function (CNF) across public, private, hybrid, and edge environments — with no proprietary hardware required. Its solutions are also available on-demand across more than 1,500 data center locations globally through the marketplaces of leading connectivity and colocation providers.6WIND solutions support key use cases including Network as a Service (NaaS) monetization, Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) networking, Software-Defined Networking (SDN) for Kubernetes environments, Cloud Routing, and B2B Telco connectivity. The platform delivers high performance, low latency, carrier-grade scalability, and superior cost and energy efficiency compared to traditional hardware-based networking architectures.6WIND operates globally, with headquarters in Paris, France; Santa Clara, California; and Singapore.

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