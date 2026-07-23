6WIND Expands Partnership to Make 6WIND Virtual Service Router Portfolio Available Directly Through Megaport

Available through Megaport, the 6WIND Virtual Service Router portfolio delivers high-performance routing, security, CGNAT, and firewall services alongside Megaport’s global private connectivity. ” — Matt Simpson, EVP Business Development & Global Channel at Megaport

SANTA CLARA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6WIND , a leading provider of high-performance cloud networking for AI software solutions, today announced an expanded partnership with Megaport , a leading global automated infrastructure platform, making the 6WIND Virtual Service Router portfolio available directly through Megaport. Building on the successful integration of 6WIND's VSR with Megaport Virtual Edge (MVE) announced in 2024, the expanded partnership gives enterprises and service providers a simpler way to procure, deploy, and scale high-performance virtual networking services through Megaport.Megaport customers can now purchase and provision 6WIND's complete product portfolio directly through Megaport, providing access to industry-leading performance for routing, IPsec forwarding, CG-NAT and L3/L4 firewall functions via their Virtual Service Router product family. Combined with Megaport's global private Software Defined Network (SDN) and Virtual Edge platform, organizations can rapidly deploy secure, carrier-grade networking services with simplified procurement, faster time to value, and flexible consumption.The expanded partnership enables enterprises, cloud providers, communications service providers, and managed service providers to build highly scalable edge networking architectures while benefiting from Megaport's on-demand connectivity to leading cloud, network, and IT service providers worldwide."Our collaboration with Megaport has already demonstrated the value of combining high-performance virtual networking with on-demand global connectivity," said Julien Dahan, CEO of 6WIND. "With Megaport now serving as an authorized reseller of the 6WIND VSR portfolio, customers have an even simpler path to adopting our software and accelerating the deployment of secure, cloud-native networking services.""Megaport is focused on making it simple for customers to build, connect, and scale their digital infrastructure globally,” said Matt Simpson, EVP Business Development & Global Channel at Megaport. “By making the 6WIND Virtual Service Router portfolio available through Megaport, we’re giving enterprises and service providers a streamlined way to access high-performance routing, security, CGNAT, and firewall capabilities alongside Megaport’s global private connectivity."The 6WIND Virtual Service Router delivers carrier-grade routing, security, and networking functions with exceptional performance, enabling organizations to modernize network infrastructure while reducing costs and increasing operational agility. Available through Megaport, customers can seamlessly combine these capabilities with global private connectivity to accelerate cloud networking, SD-WAN, secure edge, and hybrid multi-cloud deployments.This expanded partnership reinforces both companies' commitment to simplifying enterprise networking through software-defined infrastructure, enabling customers to rapidly deploy and scale network services wherever they are needed.For more information about the 6WIND Virtual Service Router, visit:About MegaportDeploying infrastructure should be fast and simple. By taking a software-defined approach, Megaport provides private compute, network, and storage – globally, securely, and on demand. Build and scale your infrastructure in just a few clicks with a globally-distributed AI inference cloud. Trusted by the world’s leading companies, Megaport partners with service providers, data centers, and systems integrators across 1,100+ enabled locations worldwide. The Megaport Network is ISO/IEC 27001 certified. Start building at megaport.com.

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