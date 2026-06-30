6WIND Wins Inaugural Deutsche Telekom Partner Award for 'Outstanding Implementation of a Network Solution'

Recognized for the innovative "Host based routing" project, 6WIND secures top honours at the 2026 Telekom Campus Fair.

This recognition belongs to our entire team, whose tireless dedication made the 'Host Based Routing' project a success” — Julien Dahan, CEO, 6WIND

PARIS, FRANCE, June 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 6WIND , a leading provider of high-performance cloud networking for AI software solutions, today proudly announced that it has been awarded the prestigious Telekom Partner Award by Deutsche Telekom (DT). Winning in the highly competitive category of Partner of the Year: "Outstanding Implementation of a Network Solution," 6WIND was recognized for its exceptional work on the groundbreaking "Host Based Routing" project within DT’s Horizontal Telco Cloud – the company’s own cloud architecture and a blueprint for the telecommunications industry.The Telekom Partner Award is a highly exclusive honour. It shines a spotlight on ecosystem partners who set new benchmarks of excellence, demonstrating exceptional performance, collaboration, and innovation across network technology, operations, and sustainability.The award was presented to 6WIND executives by Deutsche Telekom’s Top Management on the 25th June, during the official award ceremony at the Telekom Campus Fair 2026.Driving Next-Generation Network InnovationThe nomination was put forward by Christoph Hilz and the DT project team, following the highly successful deployment of the "Host Based Routing" project to enable further scaling in DT’s Horizonal Telco Cloud– a blueprint for the telecommunications industry. This initiative highlights 6WIND’s ability to deliver cutting-edge, scalable, and sustainable network solutions that align with Deutsche Telekom’s rigid standards of engineering excellence."We are incredibly honoured to receive this inaugural award from Deutsche Telekom," said Julien Dahan, CEO at 6WIND. "This recognition belongs to our entire team, whose tireless dedication made the 'Host based routing' project a success. Our collaboration with DT has always been rooted in pushing the boundaries of what is possible in network technology, and we are excited to build on this fantastic milestone to drive even greater innovation in the future."By securing this award, 6WIND cements its position as a trusted, high-performing collaborator within the Deutsche Telekom ecosystem, paving the way for future co-innovations in global network infrastructure.About 6WIND6WIND is a global cloud networking software company delivering high-performance, multi-tenant networking solutions for Managed Service Providers (MSP), Communications Service Providers (CSPs), cloud and neocloud operators, enterprises, and AI infrastructure environments.6WIND’s cloud-native platform is purpose-built for API-driven automation and can be deployed as a Virtualized Network Function (VNF) or Cloud-Native Network Function (CNF) across public, private, hybrid, and edge environments — with no proprietary hardware required. Its solutions are also available on-demand across more than 1,500 data center locations globally through the marketplaces of leading connectivity and colocation providers.6WIND solutions support key use cases including Network as a Service (NaaS) monetization, Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) networking, Software-Defined Networking (SDN) for Kubernetes environments, Cloud Routing, and B2B Telco connectivity. The platform delivers high performance, low latency, carrier-grade scalability, and superior cost and energy efficiency compared to traditional hardware-based networking architectures.6WIND operates globally, with headquarters in Paris, France; Santa Clara, California; and Singapore.

Deutsche Telekom Shares Their Telco Cloud Networking Use Case supported by 6WIND

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