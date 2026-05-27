USU Launches Free Trial for IT Asset Management Managed Services

No-cost offering helps IT leaders improve compliance, optimize software spend and reduce operational pressure with expert-managed IT Asset Management services

MöGLINGEN, GERMANY, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USU announced a new 90-day free trial for its IT Asset Management (ITAM) Managed Services, giving organizations the opportunity to experience expert-led Software Asset Management support at no cost and with no long-term commitment.The new offering is designed for IT leaders, ITAM professionals and license managers seeking to improve software compliance and increase cost transparency while reducing the burden on internal IT teams.USU combines its proven ITAM platform with trusted managed services to help organizations gain greater visibility into software usage, contracts and entitlements.Repositioning ITAM Managed ServicesThe free trial offering is part of a broader repositioning of USU’s Managed Services for IT Asset Management. USU has developed dedicated service packages depending on customers’ needs. The new services are modular, easy to understand and quick to set up. The USU service team has been supporting managed service customers for over 20 years and includes more than 50 experts based in Germany, France, the Czech Republic and the United States.The free trial includes core services such as application management, entitlement and contract management, as well as compliance management. Customers also benefit from proactive monitoring, demand normalization and sessions with dedicated USU experts, designed to reduce risk and control software costs with reduced internal efforts.“What sets USU apart is our unique combination of deep ITAM expertise, powerful technology and flexible managed services that adapt to each customer’s individual environment and requirements. Organizations can experience our IT Asset Management Managed Services free for 90 days. If they’re not satisfied, they can cancel at any time during the trial—with no obligation,” said Christopher Kott, Director Consulting at USU.With decades of experience in IT Asset Management, USU supports enterprises in managing complex hybrid IT environments through increased transparency, stronger governance and sustainable cost optimization. The trial offer provides organizations with a practical and risk-free way to evaluate the operational and financial benefits of Managed Services for IT Asset Management before entering a long-term engagement.This press release is available online at https://www.usu.com/en/news About USUAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en/

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