The Future of IT Monitoring: From Tool Sprawl to Service Intelligence

Independent Study Commissioned by USU

MOEGLINGEN, GERMANY, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USU announced today a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of USU that analyses the current challenges organizations are facing in the field of IT Monitoring showing capabilities of modern, next generation monitoring solutions.The study findings reveal that today’s monitoring tools struggle with advanced strategic needs: As complex IT environments evolve, monitoring becomes harder to manage. Fragmented monitoring environments with multiple specialized tools is the consequence.The need for monitoring platforms that provide service-level intelligence across complex IT environments significantly grows.Status Quo IT Monitoring: Key Study FindingsThe following study findings show the Status Quo in IT Monitoring and highlight the urgency for action. The study is based on responses from 423 decision-makers responsible for IT Monitoring strategy. The complete study is available for complimentary download at USU website • 83 percent use three or more monitoring tools. While organizations continue to expand monitoring coverage, adding more tools does not necessarily improve operational clarity or provide a unified understanding of service health.• 37 percent rate their tools as non-effective, lacking a clear, unified view across systems and environments. Existing monitoring tools often support day-to-day operations effectively, but many organizations still lack centralized visibility across increasingly complex hybrid and multicloud environments.• 41 percent cite slow issue detection and root-cause analysis as a primary challenge. When business-critical services are impacted, organizations often struggle to quickly identify the root cause, assess service impact and determine the appropriate response.• 55 percent see monitoring costs difficult to control. Usage-based and volume-based licensing models can make costs harder to predict and manage, particularly as IT environments continue to grow in scale and complexity.These findings show that the problem is usually not a lack of monitoring. It is a lack of clarity. This is underscored by 34 percent of survey respondents agreeing that they are caught between monitoring tools that are too basic and platforms that are overly complex for day-to-day operations—underscoring the gap between traditional monitoring and full-scale observability.From Complexity To ClarityThe study points out that organizations are not asking for more data. They are asking for context. Unified visibility, service context, dependency mapping and root-cause clarity across hybrid, multicloud and AI-enabled environments form the foundation IT teams need. When evaluating modern monitoring solutions, respondents prioritize faster issue resolution (62 percent), improved service reliability (60 percent) and reduced operational effort through greater automation (48 percent).Johannes Biesing, Global Head of Product at USU, explains: “Modern IT environments generate more data than ever before, yet many organizations still struggle to quickly understand service impact and identify the root cause of issues. There is a growing demand for monitoring solutions that reduce complexity, provide greater operational clarity and help IT teams make faster, more informed decisions while remaining scalable and cost-efficient. This is precisely where we support our customers— USU Multi Cloud Monitoring helps IT teams centrally monitor cloud, on-premises, SaaS and hybrid environments. By correlating events, visualizing service dependencies and accelerating root-cause analysis, it enables teams to make faster decisions with less manual analysis. The result is a clear operational view that transforms thousands of individual signals into actionable insights for IT operations.”About the StudyHow Organizations Are Modernizing IT Monitoring To Reduce Complexity and Improve Clarity. A commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of USU, March 2026. The survey included 423 IT decision-makers responsible for IT Monitoring strategy across the United States, France, Austria, Germany and Switzerland.This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en/news About USUAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en/

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