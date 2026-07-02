USU Appoints Melanie Abt as Chief Sales Officer To Drive Customer Success and International Growth

Melanie Abt, USU

MOEGLINGEN, GERMANY, July 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USU continues to strengthen its leadership team: Effective June 1, 2026, Melanie Abt has assumed the role of Chief Sales Officer (CSO), overseeing the company's global sales organization. She brings more than 20 years of sales leadership experience at leading international software companies, including SAP, ServiceNow, Volue and most recently, Aquant.Melanie Abt has extensive expertise in building and scaling international sales organizations, as well as in-depth knowledge in the areas of IT service management, knowledge management, IT asset management and cloud transformation.USU Further Expands Customer Centricity and Global PresenceWith this newly created position, USU is further strengthening its commitment to sustainable customer success while expanding its role as a strategic partner to its customers. To achieve this, Sales, Marketing, Product Development and Customer Success will be integrated even more closely to translate customer requirements into concrete solutions even faster and to support organizations even more effectively accelerate their digitalization, automation and service management initiatives using the USU portfolio. This accelerates value creation and ensures a faster return on investment.With Melanie Abt, USU is further strengthening its international market presence. Customers worldwide will benefit from her extensive experience in global software sales, proven international best practices and faster implementation of successful digital transformation initiatives.In addition, USU is strengthening its position as a trusted European software provider. The company is recognized as a strong partner for regulated industries and the public sector that require the highest data protection standards, transparency and technological independence. With her experience working with international customers, particularly in sensitive and highly regulated industries, Melanie Abt will further strengthen this strategic focus.Melanie Abt on her new role as CSO at USU: "What convinced me to join USU was its strong customer base, deep expertise in AI and service management and, above all, its people and culture. Together with the leadership team, I look forward to further expanding our global sales organization and helping customers unlock the full potential of digitalization, AI and cloud technologies more quickly and sustainably. I will specifically leverage my experience in transforming traditional software business models into cloud- and SaaS-based models to create long-term customer success. Passion, empathy and a commitment to listening, learning and delivering sustainable results guide me both in leading teams and in collaborating with customers and partners. I am very much looking forward to shaping the next chapter of USU’s growth journey together.”Dr. Benjamin Strehl, CEO of USU, on the appointment of Melanie Abt as CSO: "With Melanie, we are gaining an experienced business leader with international sales expertise and a deep understanding of our customers' needs. Melanie stands for sustainable growth, long-term thinking and a modern leadership culture—values that align perfectly with USU. Her experience will help us accelerate our international growth and deepen collaboration with our customers worldwide. This will enable us to support them even more effectively throughout their entire value chain and create measurable customer success even faster."This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en/news About USUAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en/

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