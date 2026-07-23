USU Recognized as a Leader in IT Asset Management

MOEGLINGEN, GERMANY, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- USU has been positioned as a Leader in the Everest Group "IT Asset Management (ITAM) Platform PEAK MatrixAssessment 2026." For this assessment, Everest Group evaluated 10 leading IT Asset Management platform providers based on their market impact as well as their vision and capability to successfully deliver ITAM solutions.With USU IT Asset Management, USU supports companies to get comprehensive transparency over software, hardware, SaaS and cloud assets, optimize licensing and cloud costs and efficiently meet compliance and governance requirements. The AI-driven solution combines comprehensive asset transparency, automation and open integrations for modern hybrid IT environments."Being recognized as a Leader confirms the strength of our IT Asset Management strategy. It reveals our commitment to helping organizations better manage their IT investments, reduce costs and accelerate their digital transformation with innovative, future-ready solutions," explains Johannes Biesing, Vice President Product Management at USU.This press release is available at https://www.usu.com/en/news About USUAs a leading provider of software and service solutions for IT and customer service management, USU helps customers optimize IT resources in the cloud and AI era. Organizations worldwide rely on USU to modernize their IT infrastructure, minimize cloud costs, and enhance service excellence.USU technologies provide comprehensive transparency and control over hybrid IT environments—from on-premises data centers to cloud-based services and hardware assets. Additionally, USU's AI-powered platform serves as a central knowledge base, delivering consistent information across all communication channels and customer services.More information: https://www.usu.com/en/

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