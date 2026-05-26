Senate Bill 1347 Printer's Number 1744
PENNSYLVANIA, May 26 - September 15, 1955, and recorded on October 10, 1955, in Mercer
County Deed Book "E", Volume 21, page 386.
CONTAINING 7.92-acres, more or less.
(c) Covenants, conditions, easements and restrictions.--
(1) The conveyance shall be made under and subject to
all lawful and enforceable easements, servitudes and rights
of others, including, but not confined to, streets, roadways
and rights of any telephone, telegraph, water, electric, gas
or pipeline companies, as well as under and subject to any
lawful and enforceable estates or tenancies vested in third
persons appearing of record, for any portion of the land or
improvements erected thereon.
(2) The Secretary of General Services may include in the
deed of conveyance any covenants, conditions or restrictions
on the property as determined to be in the best interests of
the Commonwealth.
(3) The Department of General Services is authorized, on
behalf of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to grant any
easements benefiting the property to be conveyed, or to
retain any easements from the property to be conveyed, as the
Secretary of General Services shall determine to be necessary
or appropriate.
(d) Restriction.--Any conveyance authorized under this
section shall be made under and subject to the condition, which
shall be contained in the deed of conveyance, that no portion of
the property conveyed shall be used as a licensed facility, as
defined in 4 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to definitions), or any
other similar type of facility authorized under State law. The
condition shall be a covenant running with the land and shall be
binding upon the grantee, its successors and assigns. Should the
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