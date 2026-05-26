Senate Bill 1347 Printer's Number 1744

PENNSYLVANIA, May 26 - September 15, 1955, and recorded on October 10, 1955, in Mercer

County Deed Book "E", Volume 21, page 386.

CONTAINING 7.92-acres, more or less.

(c) Covenants, conditions, easements and restrictions.--

(1) The conveyance shall be made under and subject to

all lawful and enforceable easements, servitudes and rights

of others, including, but not confined to, streets, roadways

and rights of any telephone, telegraph, water, electric, gas

or pipeline companies, as well as under and subject to any

lawful and enforceable estates or tenancies vested in third

persons appearing of record, for any portion of the land or

improvements erected thereon.

(2) The Secretary of General Services may include in the

deed of conveyance any covenants, conditions or restrictions

on the property as determined to be in the best interests of

the Commonwealth.

(3) The Department of General Services is authorized, on

behalf of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, to grant any

easements benefiting the property to be conveyed, or to

retain any easements from the property to be conveyed, as the

Secretary of General Services shall determine to be necessary

or appropriate.

(d) Restriction.--Any conveyance authorized under this

section shall be made under and subject to the condition, which

shall be contained in the deed of conveyance, that no portion of

the property conveyed shall be used as a licensed facility, as

defined in 4 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to definitions), or any

other similar type of facility authorized under State law. The

condition shall be a covenant running with the land and shall be

binding upon the grantee, its successors and assigns. Should the

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