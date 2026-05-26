Senate Bill 1343 Printer's Number 1742

PENNSYLVANIA, May 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1742

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1343

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE, PICOZZI, COLLETT, MALONE,

HUGHES AND COMITTA, MAY 26, 2026

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 26, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in career and technical education,

establishing the Commission for Career and Technical

Education Excellence and further providing for career and

technical education equipment grants; and, in community

colleges, providing for building and construction trades pre-

apprenticeship initiatives and establishing the Building and

Construction Trades Pre-Apprenticeship Grant Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1802.1. Commission for Career and Technical

Education Excellence.-- (a) The Commission for Career and

Technical Education Excellence is established as a departmental

administrative commission under the concurrent authority of the

department with all the powers and duties generally vested in

and imposed upon the commissions under the act of April 9, 1929

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