Senate Bill 1343 Printer's Number 1742
PENNSYLVANIA, May 26 - PRINTER'S NO. 1742
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1343
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE, PICOZZI, COLLETT, MALONE,
HUGHES AND COMITTA, MAY 26, 2026
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MAY 26, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in career and technical education,
establishing the Commission for Career and Technical
Education Excellence and further providing for career and
technical education equipment grants; and, in community
colleges, providing for building and construction trades pre-
apprenticeship initiatives and establishing the Building and
Construction Trades Pre-Apprenticeship Grant Program.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1802.1. Commission for Career and Technical
Education Excellence.-- (a) The Commission for Career and
Technical Education Excellence is established as a departmental
administrative commission under the concurrent authority of the
department with all the powers and duties generally vested in
and imposed upon the commissions under the act of April 9, 1929
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.