Living long and aging well in Douglas County

Connect with and learn about resources for older adults as part of Older Americans Month

You’ve told us what you need to age well in Douglas County through surveys and Commissioner-led listening tours. As part of Older Americans Month, formally recognized by the Douglas County Board of County Commissioners at their May 26 Business Meeting, we are working to connect older adults with resources to age well and live independently.

Each May, the observance highlights the achievements, resilience, and ongoing impact of older adults while drawing attention to emerging aging trends and community needs.

The 2026 national theme, “Champion Your Health,” underscores the importance of prevention, wellness, and personal responsibility in healthy aging. The theme encourages older adults to take an active role in their well‑being by accessing preventive care, making informed decisions, advocating for their needs, and engaging in activities that support lifelong independence.

Douglas County’s Older Adult Initiative (OAI) reflects this theme by coordinating programs and support that help older residents age on their own terms, by providing:

These efforts empower older adults to maintain their health, stay connected, and preserve the independence and dignity they value.