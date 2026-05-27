WITH ONE WEEK UNTIL PRIMARY, HAMILTON CAMPAIGN URGES VOTERS TO RETURN BALLOTS

Hamilton campaign urges Democratic voters to vote early, vote now

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With seven days remaining until California's June 2 primary, the Hamilton for Congress campaign is urging voters in the 10th Congressional District to return their ballots without delay.Every active registered voter in California has been mailed a ballot. Voters may return their ballot by mail, postmarked no later than June 2; drop it at any official ballot box in the county; or vote in person at any Vote Center through Election Day. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 2."The single most important thing any District 10 voter can do this week is fill out their ballot and turn it in," Hamilton said in a statement. "With four Democrats on the ballot in a D+18 district, turnout decides everything - who advances to November, and whether Republicans appear on the general election ballot at all."District 10 voters can find their nearest ballot drop box and Vote Center at the Contra Costa County Elections Division website.###

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