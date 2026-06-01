VOTERS URGED TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD IN TOMORROW’S PRIMARY ELECTION

Low turnout means fewer voices are heard. Hamilton encourages all eligible CA-10 voters to participate on June 2.

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With California’s Primary Election taking place tomorrow, June 2, community leaders and voters throughout California’s 10th Congressional District are being encouraged to participate in one of the most important civic responsibilities in our democracy: voting.Primary elections historically experience significantly lower voter turnout than general elections, often resulting in critical decisions being made by only a small percentage of eligible voters. Yet the outcomes of primary elections help determine who will represent communities and address the issues that directly impact working families, small businesses, seniors, veterans, and future generations.“The challenges facing our communities are real,” said Josh Hamilton, candidate for Congress in California’s 10th District. “From affordability and housing costs to healthcare, public safety, and economic opportunity, the decisions made in Washington have a direct impact on everyday life. Tomorrow is an opportunity for voters to make their voices heard and help shape the future of our district and our country.”Hamilton emphasized that, regardless of political affiliation, participation in the democratic process remains essential.“Too many people feel that their vote doesn’t matter, but the truth is that elections are often decided by a surprisingly small number of ballots,” Hamilton said. “When people stay home, their concerns and priorities risk going unheard. Every vote represents a voice, a family, and a vision for the future.”Voters throughout California’s 10th Congressional District are encouraged to verify their polling location, review their ballot, and make a plan to vote on Election Day.Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 2, 2026.For voting information, polling locations, and voter resources, residents are encouraged to contact their local elections office or visit the California Secretary of State’s voter information website.“Our democracy works best when people participate,” Hamilton added. “Tomorrow is not just another day on the calendar. It’s an opportunity to help determine the direction of our communities and our nation. Make your voice count.”

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