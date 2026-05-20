LONGTIME INCUMBENT FACES CROWDED DEMOCRATIC FIELD IN DISTRICT 10

Competitive primary signals voter appetite for new leadership in a safely Democratic seat

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Democratic Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, who has represented California's 10th Congressional District since 2015, faces three Democratic challengers in the June 2 primary in what the Hamilton campaign characterizes as the most competitive primary the seat has seen in years.The 2026 cycle has drawn an unusually crowded Democratic field for what is one of California's safest Democratic seats. The district has a Cook Partisan Voter Index of D+18. Hamilton's campaign argues that the size of the Democratic field reflects voter appetite for generational change in representation, particularly on housing, climate, and the affordability crisis facing East Bay families."District 10 has always been a Democratic district. The question this year is what kind of Democrat is going to represent it in Washington," Hamilton said in a statement. "Voters aren't looking to send the same answers back to D.C. They're looking for someone who will fight for them on the issues that matter most. That's why this race is competitive, and that's why I'm in it."The 10th District covers Walnut Creek, Concord, Pittsburg, Antioch, and the surrounding East Bay communities. Under California's top-two primary system, the two highest vote-getters on June 2 — regardless of party — advance to the November general election.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.