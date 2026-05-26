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California State Bar Approves Privacy Law Specialization Certification

(Subscription required) The State Bar of California has approved a legal specialization in privacy law, marking the first time the State Bar has approved a new specialization in more than 20 years. The Proposed Standards will be incorporated into the State Bar Rules and take effect Jan. 1, and beginning on that date, the Legal Specialization Program will accept applications from attorneys seeking certification as Privacy Law Specialists.

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California State Bar Approves Privacy Law Specialization Certification

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