Reopening Ceremony for Juvenile Dependency Courthouse in San Bernardino

San Bernardino County judges and court staff hosted a special dedication ceremony on July 8 to officially celebrate the reopening of the expanded and renovated San Bernardino Juvenile Dependency Courthouse. Renovation improved security, expanded public waiting areas, and added accessible courtrooms and lactations rooms.

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