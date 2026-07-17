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California Supreme Court Approves Move to NextGen Bar Exam

(Subscription required) California’s Supreme Court on Wednesday approved use of the NextGen Uniform Bar Exam starting in July 2028, officially ending the state’s brief diversion into trying to develop its own unique lawyer-licensing test. Their order directs the state bar’s Committee of Bar Examiners to create a California-specific component to “accompany” the NextGen exam starting with the July 2029 administration.

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California Supreme Court Approves Move to NextGen Bar Exam

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