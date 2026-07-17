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Key California law on ‘recyclable’ packaging symbols is blocked by federal judge

A federal judge has blocked California’s “Truth in Recycling” law, which would restrict the familiar chasing-arrows symbol to packaging that is actually recycled at meaningful rates. Industry groups hail the ruling as a free-speech victory, while environmental advocates warn it undermines efforts to curb misleading marketing. The fight comes amid sobering data: Less than 10% of single-use plastics are recycled in California, even as millions of tons of waste burden landfills, oceans and taxpayer cleanups.

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Key California law on ‘recyclable’ packaging symbols is blocked by federal judge

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