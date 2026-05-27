PCC Secure Earns SHRM Recertification Provider Status, Expanding PDC Access for HR Professionals

HR professionals holding SHRM-CP or SHRM-SCP credentials can now earn recertification credit through PCC Secure's pre-approved, on-demand training catalog

This recognition by SHRM gives HR professionals a meaningful way to advance their credentials while building skills their organizations genuinely need.” — Sal Lifrieri, President and CEO of PCC Secure

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PCC Secure announced today that it has been recognized by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) as an Approved Recertification Provider, authorizing its library of on-demand online training programs to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP recertification. SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP holders can now apply PCC Secure's online training directly toward their recertification requirements. Each approved program aligns with the SHRM Body of Applied Skills and Knowledge (SHRM BASK) and is pre-approved for credit, giving HR professionals a verified path to recertification through training with direct organizational applications.Twelve programs in PCC Secure's on-demand catalog are approved for PDC credit, covering workplace violence and active shooter preparedness, threat assessment, suspect recognition, and other critical areas of concern for organizations in the public and private sectors. Upon completing a qualifying course, participants receive a certificate of completion from PCC Secure that confirms their credit eligibility and streamlines the recertification documentation process.Sal Lifrieri, President and CEO of PCC Secure, stated, “Security and human resources have never been more intertwined. This recognition by SHRM reflects that reality and gives HR professionals a meaningful way to advance their credentials while building skills their organizations genuinely need.”This recognition follows PCC Secure's designation as an ASIS International Preferred CPE Provider, further establishing the company as a verified professional development resource across the security industry.Explore PCC Secure’s full training catalog at https://pccsecure.com/computer-based-training/ PCC Secure is a security consulting and training firm with decades of experience helping organizations prepare for the security challenges that land on HR's desk. Led by Sal Lifrieri, a former NYPD Hostage Negotiation Team member and nationally recognized expert in threat assessment, executive protection, and organizational security, PCC Secure equips HR professionals and organizational leaders with practical knowledge to identify, assess, and respond to the threats their workplaces face. PCC Secure serves corporations, institutions, and government entities across the United States and abroad. To learn more about PCC Secure's on-demand training catalog, visit https://pccsecure.com/computer-based-training/

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