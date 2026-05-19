Former NYPD Hostage Negotiator Sal Lifrieri on Leadership Failures - PI Perspectives

Lifrieri Reveals the STOP Technique and Why Ego, Not Lack of Intelligence, Is What Derails Leaders When Decisions Matter Most

The hardest part of any decision framework is not the framework itself; it's the willingness to override your own ego the moment you think you already have the answer.” — Sal Lifrieri

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sal Lifrieri, Founder and CEO of PCC Secure and former Director of Security and Intelligence Operations for New York City's Office of Emergency Management, appeared on PI Perspectives with host Matthew Spaier to discuss his new book, Leading Through Chaos: What Decades in Intelligence, Crisis, and Chaos Taught Me About Leadership, and the critical decision-making failures that capable leaders make when pressure mounts.Drawing on twenty years with the NYPD as a Detective First Grade and member of the elite Hostage Negotiation Team, plus his operational experience during and after September 11 at NYC's Office of Emergency Management, Lifrieri explained why capable leaders fail: not from lack of intelligence, but from inability to override their own ego when decisions matter most.The interview centered on the STOP Technique, a crisis decision-making framework Lifrieri developed to help leaders recognize when their own psychology is undermining their judgment and interrupt reactive decision-making before it becomes institutional failure."The hardest part of any decision framework is not the framework itself; it's the willingness to override your own ego the moment you think you already have the answer. Leaders are hired to make calls and to carry out the instincts they know best. That instinct shuts down consideration of what could go wrong. The STOP Technique is built to interrupt that pattern before the decision is made."— Sal Lifrieri, Founder and CEO, PCC SecureLeading Through Chaos is organized chronologically across Lifrieri's career, from homicide investigations in the South Bronx to intelligence operations targeting Russian organized crime, from developing the security design and infrastructure for New York City's pre-9/11 emergency response command center to analyzing national security failures. The book uses real cases to examine recurring patterns of leadership failure and decision-making under pressure."This is a must-read for any professional who manages people or makes decisions under pressure. Sal weaves real-life high-profile law enforcement experience with game-changing leadership insights. Leading Through Chaos will equip you with the skill set to advance your leadership to the next level."— Matthew Spaier, Host, PI PerspectivesAvailability:PI Perspectives episode "Leading Through Chaos with Sal Lifrieri" is available at https://pi-perspectives.com and on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and Amazon Music.Leading Through Chaos is available at https://pccsecure.com/leading-through-chaos/ and on Amazon. Sal Lifrieri is a counterterrorism expert, crisis leadership advisor, and Founder and CEO of PCC Secure. During his twenty-year NYPD career, he achieved the rank of Detective First Grade, served on the elite Hostage Negotiation Team, led the Russian Organized Crime Project, and headed the Protective Operations Unit, which was responsible for threat assessments for the Mayor of New York and elected officials. As Director of Security and Intelligence Operations for NYC's Office of Emergency Management, he participated in operations during and briefly after September 11. Today, he advises corporations, institutions, and government agencies worldwide on threat assessment and crisis preparedness. He has been featured on ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News, and NBC, and has lectured for the U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Justice. For media inquiries and speaking engagements, visit www.sallifrieri.com PI Perspectives is a weekly podcast hosted by Matthew Spaier, a New York-based private investigator with 25 years of field experience and founder of Satellite Investigations. The show brings together leading voices from the investigative, legal, and security communities, providing practitioners with practical knowledge from industry experts. Spaier also leads the PI Institute of Education, and PI Perspectives reflects that same focus on elevating the craft. Episodes are available at https://pi-perspectives.com

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