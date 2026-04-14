Former NYPD Detective and Counterterrorism Expert Releases New Book on Why Leaders Fail Under Pressure

Sal Lifrieri, author of Leading Through Chaos Leading Through Chaos by Sal Lifrieri (2026)

Leading Through Chaos challenges the leadership industry’s obsession with success stories and examines the failure patterns that destroy organizations

Failure under pressure is rarely about incompetence. It's about untrained stress responses, misaligned incentives, and leadership behaviors that erode trust long before a crisis begins.” — Sal Lifrieri

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sal Lifrieri, former NYPD Detective First Grade, certified Hostage Negotiator, and crisis leadership expert, has released Leading Through Chaos: What Decades in Intelligence, Crisis, and Chaos Taught Me About Leadership. The book is a field-tested examination of why capable, well-intentioned leaders repeatedly make catastrophic decisions under pressure, and what separates those who hold the line from those who collapse when it counts.About the Book:Most organizations assume that when things go wrong, incompetence is to blame. Lifrieri argues that this assumption is not only wrong but also dangerous. Drawing on real incidents from crime scenes, intelligence operations, interagency crisis response, and boardrooms, the book exposes the structural and behavioral patterns that quietly hollow out organizations from within, recurring across industries, sectors, and leadership levels.The book tackles critical questions facing leaders across industries:• Why does coordination collapse at exactly the wrong moment?• How do ego and the need for control silently undermine even high-performing teams?• What is the true organizational cost of secrecy and “need-to-know” cultures?• Why do authority structures so often produce silos instead of alignment?• How do effective leaders build trust and clarity that holds under pressure—before pressure arrives?Unlike conventional leadership literature built on case studies and executive surveys, Leading Through Chaos is grounded in environments where poor decisions carry immediate, irreversible consequences. The book introduces the STOP Technique, a four-step decision-making methodology developed in the field to slow judgment under pressure, a practical framework that executives, operators, and decision-makers can apply in real time.“Failure under pressure is rarely about incompetence. It's about untrained stress responses, misaligned incentives, and leadership behaviors that erode trust long before a crisis begins.”— Sal LifrieriLeading Through Chaos is available now at www.pccsecure.com/leading-through-chaos About Sal Lifrieri:Sal Lifrieri is a counterterrorism expert, crisis leadership advisor, and Founder and CEO of PCC Secure. A former NYPD Detective First Grade and Hostage Negotiator, he served as Director of Security and Intelligence Operations for the NYC Office of Emergency Management, participating in operations during some of the city’s most demanding incidents, including the aftermath of September 11. Today, he advises corporations, institutions, and government agencies worldwide on threat assessment, decision-making, and crisis preparedness. For media, speaking engagements, and keynote information, visit www.sallifrieri.com

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