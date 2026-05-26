Compass Point Expands its Institutional Sales Team

Compass Point is pleased to announce the expansion of its Sales Team with the addition of Mr. David Kunz

David’s extensive experience across institutional sales, capital markets, and strategic business development makes him an exceptional addition to our team.” — Thomas Pitcher

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compass Point , a leading full-service middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Institutional Sales Team with the addition of Mr. David Kunz. Mr. Kunz will be based in the firm’s Charleston, SC office and report to Thomas Pitcher, Head of Institutional Equities.Mr. Kunz joins Compass Point from Monness, Crespi, Hardt, where he served as Managing Director and Co-Lead of Special Situations. Throughout his career, he has held several senior leadership positions across investment banking, venture capital and financial technology platforms. Prior to his most recent role, Mr. Kunz was a General Partner at Hall Venture Partners, a family office-sponsored venture capital fund. He also served as Chief Executive Officer of ShareNett Holdings, a private placement technology platform designed to enable family offices to share investment opportunities, diligence and expertise. Earlier in his career, Mr. Kunz served as Managing Director and Head of Equity Research Sales at Monness, Crespi, Hardt, DeMatteo Monness, and Instinet, where he built and led institutional sales organizations serving a broad range of investors and corporate clients.“David’s extensive experience across institutional sales, capital markets, and strategic business development makes him an exceptional addition to our team,” said Mr. Pitcher. “His deep industry relationships and entrepreneurial approach will further strengthen our sales platform and support our continued growth.”Mr. Kunz will focus on expanding client relationships and driving continued growth across Compass Point’s institutional platform.About Compass PointCompass Point is a leading full-service investment bank serving the needs of middle market business and their investors. With headquarters in Washington, D.C., we offer a comprehensive array of financial services including investment banking, advisory, research, policy analysis and sales and trading to corporate and institutional investors.Brokerage and investment banking services are offered through Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC.For further information about Compass Point, please visit our website at www.compasspointllc.com

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