Compass Point Expands its Mortgage Finance Research Coverage

Compass Point

Compass Point is pleased to announce the expansion of its Fundamental Equity Research Team with the addition of Jason Stewart.

Compass Point reaffirms its position as a leader in the specialty and mortgage finance sectors” — Burke Hayes

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compass Point , a leading full-service middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Fundamental Equity Research Team with the addition of Jason Stewart.Mr. Stewart joins Compass Point as a Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst focusing on Specialty and Mortgage Finance companies. Prior to joining Compass Point, Mr. Stewart was a Director and Equity Research Analyst at Janney Montgomery Scott, where he covered the mortgage finance sector. Prior to that, he was head of FIG and Real Estate Equity Research at Jones Trading. Earlier in his career, Mr. Stewart led Compass Point’s Equity Research team and served as a Portfolio Manager at EJF Capital, an alternative asset management firm.“Compass Point continues to attract top industry professionals, and we are thrilled to welcome Jason back on our team” stated Burke Hayes, CEO and Managing Director, Investment Banking. “With the addition of Jason, Compass Point reaffirms its position as a leader in the specialty and mortgage finance sectors. With over twenty years of experience in investment research and asset management, Jason brings deep sector expertise across equities, fixed income, real estate and structured products for our clients.”About Compass PointCompass Point is a leading full-service investment bank serving the needs of middle market business and their investors. With headquarters in Washington, D.C., we offer a comprehensive array of financial services including investment banking, advisory, research, policy analysis and sales and trading to corporate and institutional investors.Brokerage and investment banking services are offered through Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC.For further information about Compass Point, please visit our website at www.compasspointllc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.