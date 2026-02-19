Compass Point Expands its Real Estate Coverage

Compass Point is pleased to announce the expansion of its Real Estate Research Team with the addition of Mr. Robert Simone.

Compass Point remains committed to attracting exceptional professionals who share our entrepreneurial mindset and dedication to helping clients achieve their strategic objectives.” — Burke Hayes

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Compass Point , a leading full-service middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Real Estate Research Team with the addition of Mr. Robert Simone. Mr. Simone will be based in the firm’s New York office.Compass Point today announced the appointment of Mr. Robert Simone as Senior Research Analyst, with a coverage focus targeting the Real Estate sector, including Equity REITs and Real Estate Operating Companies. Mr. Simone brings over 15 years of distinguished experience spanning real estate research, investment, and corporate development. He most recently served as Partner and Head of the Real Estate Sector at Hedgeye Risk Management. His prior roles include Director of Business Development at Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE), a publicly traded REIT specializing in office investments; member of the top-ranked Institutional Investor REIT research team at Evercore ISI; and positions within the Real Estate Investment Banking Group at Houlihan Lokey and at KBW, where he began his career covering REITs.“As we continue to expand and strengthen our research platform, we are delighted to welcome Rob to Compass Point,” said Burke Hayes, Chief Executive Officer. “Rob’s extensive experience and deep relationships across the real estate sector will further enhance our research franchise and deliver valuable insights to our clients. Compass Point remains committed to attracting exceptional professionals who share our entrepreneurial mindset and dedication to helping clients achieve their strategic objectives.”About Compass PointCompass Point is a leading full-service investment bank serving the needs of middle market business and their investors. With headquarters in Washington, D.C., we offer a comprehensive array of financial services including investment banking, advisory, research, policy analysis and sales and trading to corporate and institutional investors.Brokerage and investment banking services are offered through Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC, a member of FINRA and SIPC.For further information about Compass Point, please visit our website at www.compasspointllc.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.