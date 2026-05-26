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SURS Spring Insights Newsletter Now Available

Explore your spring Insights newsletter for updates from SURS! We have launched a new strategic plan, “Advancing Our Mission, Empowering Our Future.” Also, learn about protecting your SURS account, read our legislative & investment updates, see defined contribution plan news, and steps to take before you call SURS.

Check it out here.

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SURS Spring Insights Newsletter Now Available

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