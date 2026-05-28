Nexus Wallet update making Litecoin Payments More Powerful

Major Update adds Purchasing Gift Cards in Litecoin powerhouse app with Tor and MWEB Privacy features

We've eliminated the gap between holding LTC and spending it — privately, instantly, and on your terms.” — Loshan, Lead Developer of Nexus Wallet

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nexus Wallet , the fastest-growing Litecoin wallet trusted by users worldwide, today announced its most ambitious product update to date — adding to a transformative suite of features that puts the power of real-world spending, airtight privacy, and frictionless Litecoin payments directly in the hands of every user. Nexus Wallet is now adding the ability to buy gift cards from some of the most popular stores in the world.🚀 Spend Your Litecoin Anywhere - Gift cardsNexus Wallet gives users the ability to purchase gift cards from the world's most beloved retailers — using Litecoin (LTC), all natively within the Nexus Wallet app. No third-party apps. No browser redirects. No compromises. Whether you're shopping for electronics, household essentials, or the latest fashion, your LTC can now do the heavy lifting — seamlessly bridging the crypto world and everyday commerce.⚡ Building On an Already Powerful FoundationThis update doesn't start from scratch — it supercharges a wallet that users have already fallen in love with. Since launching last year Nexus Wallet has introduced features that set it apart from the competition. Including, the first wallet to support pay with Flexa with Litecoin in 1000s of retail stores. Ability to redeem LTC for gift cards in the latest update. Send, receive and store LTC and opt-in to do it privately with MWEB. ‘Pay with Flexa’ a 1000s of stores in the Flex network. Ability to Enable Tor for increased online privacy. And Manual Coin Selection.🔒 MWEB: Privacy You Can Actually UseNexus Wallet's integration of Private Litecoin, powered by MWEB, brings privacy to transactions to everyday spending. When you use MWEB to pay for gift cards, transaction amounts and addresses are shielded from public view — giving you the kind of financial privacy that cash provides, but with the speed and convenience of crypto. In a world where data breaches and identity theft are rampant, MWEB inside Nexus Wallet is your shield.About Nexus WalletNexus Wallet is a leading self-custodial cryptocurrency wallet built for security, privacy, and everyday usability. Trusted by a global community of crypto users, Nexus Wallet is a Litecoin dedicated application committed to delivering the tools that make LTC genuinely useful in real life. For more information, visit nexuswallet.com.About Litecoin Foundation The Litecoin Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to advance Litecoin for the good of society. In part, by developing and promoting projects that prioritize freedom, privacy, and global accessibility - just like Nexus Wallet. For more Foundation info, visit Litecoin.com.To organize an interview or for more information please contact: press@litecoin.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.