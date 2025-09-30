Nexus App Brings Litecoin Users Novel Features Like Tor

Nexus Wallet for Litecoin

New upgrade gives iOS & Android users more privacy & choice, without the complexity

With this Nexus update we wanted to give users powerful features that feel effortless to use. With Coin Selection and Tor, you get advanced privacy tools in just a tap.” — Loshan T., Lead Developer of Nexus Wallet

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Litecoin Foundation is proud to deliver the first major upgrade to Nexus - the ‘official’ Litecoin wallet. Aligned with the Foundation’s vision for sound money in the form of Litecoin, Nexus Wallet v1.1 focuses on delivering unprecedented privacy, without the complexity.Nexus Wallet has reacted to global pressure on personal privacy by allowing freedom, control and choice for all users, no matter who they are or where they live. Among the update’s new features is the ability for users to connect through the Tor network, helping combat censorship and geo-restrictions. As well as ‘Coin Selection’, which gives users choice over which of their coins use Litecoin’s transparent ledger and which use opt-in privacy feature, MWEB. As well as plenty of updates providing greater usability, speed, profile customization and personal choice. And given it’s only Nexus Wallet’s first major upgrade, its fight for privacy is just getting started.Nexus v1.1’s Privacy-Focused Updates:Coin Selection - Simple & Private•A simple way to improve privacy by choosing exactly which coins you want to spend•Neatly organized into Private Litecoin (MWEB) and Regular Litecoin•Easily opt-in to added privacy.Connect via Tor & Enjoy Extra Privacy In a Tap•Nexus now allows you to route your connection through the Tor network. An easy, user-friendly way to add another layer of protection to your transactions•Via Tor users can circumvent censorship, geo-restrictions and network blocks. So, no matter who you are, or where you are, using Nexus’s new Tor-enabled feature means you’ll always be able to use your Litecoin.•Just toggle the switch in settings to connect privately.A Better Way to Buy & Sell Litecoin•Re-designed screens make purchasing, selling and trading Litecoin smoother and easier•Handy “prefill” buttons suggesting common purchase amounts•Your transactions are now clearly labeled 'buy' or 'sell' in your wallet history - for your eyes only Download Nexus Wallet v1.1 to get more freedom and less censorship, with no added complexity.The Litecoin Foundation is a non-profit organization whose mission is to advance Litecoin for the good of society. In part, by developing and promoting projects that prioritize freedom, privacy, and global accessibility - just like Nexus Wallet. For more Foundation info, visit Litecoin.com.To organize an interview with a Nexus or Litecoin Foundation representative, or for more information please contact: press@litecoin.com.

