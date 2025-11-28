Announcing the Sixth Litecoin Summit & First in Europe

Litecoin Summit 2026

The Litecoin Foundation is proud to share that next year’s Litecoin Summit will be an official part of Dutch Blockchain Week 2026.

Honestly, the Litecoin community in Europe is stronger and louder than ever. So when Dutch Blockchain Week reached out about a Litecoin Summit in Amsterdam it was a perfect fit!” — Litecoin Foundation’s Partnership director, David Schwartz

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Litecoin Foundation is proud to share that next year’s Litecoin Summit will be an official part of Dutch Blockchain Week 2026. World-class speakers, developers & thinkers in Amsterdam from 22-23 June 2026 - and just €84 for the two-day pass!Since 2018, the Litecoin Summit has been growing year-on-year. Thousands come to Nashville, San Fran and Vegas to benefit from learning, engaging with speakers, other attendees and sponsors in real-life. With many traveling 25+ hours to the States just to attend a Litecoin Summit!As a non-profit with a truly decentralized global community and mission, the Litecoin Foundation regularly partners, sponsors and speaks at events from Sydney to Prague, Taipei to Maui. But the right opportunity to host a Litecoin Summit outside the US hadn’t presented itself, until now.From June 22-23, 2026 Litecoin Summit will be abuzz with interviews and conversations on privacy, financial freedom, payments and more. Delivered by developers, thinkers, policy-makers and a healthy smattering of cypherpunks.Making each Summit and its world class speakers accessible to the most number of people as possible is always the aim - and this sixth edition will be no different. For €84, attendees will get two days of cryptocurrency’s leading voices, sharing their distinct perspectives. Examples of past Summit speakers include Ron Paul, Phil Zimmerman, Naomi Brockwell, Elizabeth Stark, Charlie Lee, John D'Agostino and Jameson Lopp. And the caliber of speakers for Litecoin Summit’s debut in Amsterdam will not disappoint.Please see over page for specific details, media contacts or for interview requests.-ends-Litecoin Summit | Specifics & ContactTickets will go on sale via litecoin.com from January, 2026€84 for two day Litecoin Summit 2026 passAmsterdam secret venue revealed February, 2026 ( it’s cool!)More announcements will be made public in coming months via the newsletterAnd if you’d like to take the stage, apply to be a speaker right here.For more on the Litecoin Summit or to organize an interview, please contact press@litecoin.com. To learn about sponsorship opportunities please reach out to sponsors@litecoin.comLitecoin Foundation | Specifics & ContactThe Litecoin Foundation is a registered non-profit organization whose mission is to advance the adoption, awareness & development of Litecoin. In part, by producing & promoting events like Litecoin Summit, that focus on financial freedom, privacy & accessibility. The Foundation’s team consists of full-time, part-time & volunteer members from 45 countries across the globe.For more information: litecoin.com—-Dutch Blockchain Week is the largest Web3 event in the Netherlands and one of the fastest-growing blockchain event weeks in Europe. Since its launch in 2019, DBW has brought together thousands of attendees, dozens of side events, and hundreds of speakers from the worlds of crypto, fintech, blockchain, and digital assets.

