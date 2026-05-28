Vertical Insure and Ressio Launch Builder’s Risk Insurance Integration for Construction Management Software

Vertical Insure Partners with Ressio to Embed Builder's Risk Insurance Builder's Risk is Now Embedded Directly in Ressio's Platform

Builder’s Risk Insurance integrated into Ressio allows builders to secure coverage within the platform’s workflow, reducing delays and simplifying projects.

Builders shouldn't have to leave their platform to get their project insured. It's just one more example of how we're removing friction for our builders so they can focus on what they do best.” — Mitchell Kasselman, Co-Founder & CEO, Ressio

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertical Insure has announced its partnership with Ressio , the AI-powered construction management software that has recently raised Series A funding, to streamline the insurance process for builders. Ressio worked with Vertical Insure to embed Builder’s Risk Insurance within the platform to make it easier for construction companies to acquire coverage typically needed to move projects forward.Vertical Insure is spearheading the integration of embedded insurance within construction software. By launching embedded Builder’s Risk Insurance within Ressio’s platform, Vertical Insure is expanding into an entirely new industry and paving the way for construction management software companies to integrate coverage that home builders and contractors can purchase within the platform’s workflow.Ressio was founded with AI technology at its center, setting it apart from legacy construction management software. The platform was designed to offer intuitive, agile tools that understand construction companies’ needs rather than asking companies to adapt to workflows that didn’t quite fit. Ressio’s innovative philosophy made Vertical Insure’s new SaaS-first Builder’s Risk Insurance product the perfect solution.Simplifying Builder’s Risk Insurance for Construction CompaniesBuilder’s risk insurance is standard across construction projects and is often needed before finalizing financing and beginning construction. It is used to protect building projects when losses occur, including accidental damage to property and materials, theft and vandalism, and weather-related damage.Traditionally, construction companies were forced to work with external parties to purchase builder’s risk coverage. The process is completed through brokers using emails, phone calls, and PDFs. This disconnected procedure results in friction for builders, delaying projects, increasing administrative overhead, and fragmenting their experience with the platform.Ressio was built to modernize project management for residential construction companies. Vertical Insure’s recent launch into construction vertical software offered the perfect opportunity for Ressio to embed builder’s risk insurance inside of their workflow, at the right moment for the user.“Vertical Insure exists to make insurance accessible. When you embed coverage at crucial moments within your platform experience, you remove friction for users and help them get the coverage they need,” says Brock Noland, CEO of Vertical Insure. “The process for construction companies acquiring builder's risk insurance is extremely inconvenient and can delay an already complex process. Expanding into construction software was a natural next step for us.”The Solution: Embedded Builder’s Risk within RessioThrough this partnership, construction companies can now purchase Builder’s Risk Insurance within Ressio; it is no longer a separate process. Embedded Builder’s Risk Insurance within Ressio eliminates the need to leave the platform and engage in back-and-forth with brokers.This new product integrates seamlessly, creating a platform-native experience that’s intuitive for users. Construction companies can start projects faster with less administrative burden. They experience less confusion navigating insurance and more confidence that coverage is in place when they need it."Builders shouldn't have to leave their platform to get their project insured. Ressio is the first to embed Builder's Risk insurance with Vertical Insure, and it's just one more example of how we're removing friction for our builders so they can focus on what they do best." - Mitchell Kasselman, Co-Founder & CEO of RessioAvailabilityThe integration is now available. Embedded Builder’s Risk Insurance is available to all Ressio customers.About Vertical InsureVertical Insure is an embedded insurance company that integrates customized protection into the software platforms people already use. By partnering with vertical SaaS providers, Vertical Insure enables coverage to be offered at the point of need within existing workflows through its consumer platform, ViCoverage. With expertise spanning both technology and insurance, Vertical Insure supports a model where protection is delivered as a natural part of the platform experience. Learn more at verticalinsure.com.About RessioFounded by CEO Mitchell Kasselman, Ressio Software provides an AI-powered construction management platform designed to help residential builders track project finances, execute tasks, manage documents, and collaborate with stakeholders, all in one place. Its platform streamlines project management tasks, including estimating, scheduling, budgeting, vendor documentation, and homeowner interactions. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Ressio’s mission is to modernize how builders plan, manage, and deliver residential projects.

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