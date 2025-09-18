Vertical Insure Partners with GrowthZone to Offer Registration Protection for Associations, Chambers, and Their Members

Vertical Insure Partners With GrowthZone to Offer Registration Protection

Partnership helps associations increase registrations, protect event revenue, and simplify refunds for attendees.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertical Insure , an embedded insurance platform, has partnered with GrowthZone , a leading provider of association management software, to launch Registration Protection . This new option helps professionals attending conferences, seminars, and other events protect their registration fees from unexpected disruptions and gives event organizers greater financial stability.Stronger Events, Less RiskWith Registration Protection added directly into GrowthZone’s registration process, associations and chambers can:• Encourage early sign-ups by reducing hesitation• Retain non-refundable fees without taking on cancellation costs• Minimize refund requests and reduce staff time spent on manual processing“We’re excited to add another benefit to the GrowthZone product suite that helps associations and chambers grow revenue and advance their mission,” said Paul Plaia, CEO at GrowthZone. “Since event revenue funds critical programs, education, and member services, our partnership with Vertical Insure ensures that these organizations can protect this revenue while also supporting their members.”Support When Plans ChangeFor professionals registering for industry events, Registration Protection offers:• A full refund if they cannot attend for covered reasons• A simple add-on option at checkout without additional forms or separate policies• Quick claims processing and dedicated support when neededCovered reasons include sudden illness or injury, family emergencies, unexpected work conflicts, or weather-related travel issues.“This partnership with GrowthZone shows how embedded protection can create value on both sides of the registration process,” said Brock Noland, CEO of Vertical Insure. “Organizers gain a reliable way to protect revenue, and members get a straightforward option to protect their investment - all delivered inside the platform they already use.”About GrowthZoneAt GrowthZone, Your Mission is Our Mission. As a leader in association management software, we empower organizations to thrive by being more than just a technology provider - we are your trusted technology partner, an extension of your team, and a champion of your success.With innovative solutions that increase member engagement, grow revenue, and streamline operations, GrowthZone helps associations and chambers achieve their goals with confidence. Every day, we wake up with one purpose: to serve our customers and help them succeed.Trusted by thousands of organizations, including some of the most influential associations in the industry, GrowthZone is the partner of choice for those who demand exceptional value and results. Learn more at growthzone.com.About Vertical InsureVertical Insure makes protection more accessible by embedding it directly into the software platforms people already use. We partner with vertical SaaS providers to deliver coverage at the point of need through our consumer-facing brand, ViCoverage. Backed by deep expertise in technology and insurance, Vertical Insure is helping shape the next chapter of SaaS, where protection is built in as a natural part of the customer experience. Learn more at: verticalinsure.com

