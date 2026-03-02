Vertical Insure and Blackbaud to Launch New Integrated Approach to Tuition Refund Protection for K-12 Private Schools

Vertical Insure and Blackbaud Launch New Approach to Tuition Refund Protection

Platform-Native Approach Eliminates Administrative Burden for Schools and Redefines Tuition Refund Protection in K-12 Education

Our role is to make tuition refund protection easy to access and understand, and simple for schools to offer so families and schools can focus on their students, not insurance.” — Brock Noland, CEO, Vertical Insure

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vertical Insure today announced it is partnering with Blackbaud , the world’s leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact, to simplify how K-12 schools offer tuition refund protection to families. By integrating Vertical Insure’s unique operating model within Blackbaud’s K-12 solutions, the two companies are shifting the burden of insurance administration away from schools and into the platform ecosystem, enabling schools to focus on what matters most: supporting students and families.Historically, tuition refund protection programs have relied on legacy insurance arrangements that require schools to manage contracts, enrollment, billing, and ongoing coordination with families. These models place schools in the middle of insurance operations, adding complexity and administrative effort that distracts from core educational priorities.Through this partnership, Vertical Insure and Blackbaud are changing that dynamic. Insurance operations powered by Vertical Insure will be centralized within Blackbaud’s leading solutions for billing management and enrollment management, allowing schools to offer tuition protection without taking on additional work or administrative responsibility. This will also make tuition protection more widely available for the families that need it, with a seamless way to add coverage during the enrollment process.Rethinking Tuition Refund ProtectionVertical Insure, the leader in embedded insurance solutions, blends deep software expertise with full-service insurance operations to deliver a truly embedded experience. The strategic services team oversees everything from compliance and implementation to customer support and claims, eliminating insurance complexity for platforms.“Insurance shouldn’t be complicated, especially when it’s tied to something as important as a family’s investment in their child’s education,” said Brock Noland, CEO of Vertical Insure. “For many families, tuition is one of their largest financial commitments. Our role is to make tuition refund protection easy to access and understand, and simple for schools to offer so families and schools can focus on their students, not insurance.”Mark Davis, Vice President and Head of Education Products, Blackbaud, added, “With our Total School Solution, Blackbaud helps K-12 educators and administrators unify everything from admissions to tuition to academics and fundraising. Our partnership with Vertical Insure enables us to solve one more pain point for our customers by making tuition refund protection streamlined and scalable right within the products they’re already using. We’re thrilled to be able to support schools in this way while improving the experience for families at the same time.”AvailabilityThe integration will be available for a subset of schools starting in Q1 2026, with general availability for all Blackbaud K-12 schools expected in summer 2026, ahead of the 2027-28 enrollment period. Once launched, the integration will be available in the Blackbaud Marketplace.About Vertical InsureVertical Insure is an embedded insurance company that integrates customized protection into the software platforms people already use. By partnering with vertical SaaS providers, Vertical Insure enables coverage to be offered at the point of need within existing workflows through its consumer platform, ViCoverage. With expertise spanning both technology and insurance, Vertical Insure supports a model where protection is delivered as a natural part of the platform experience. Learn more at www.verticalinsure.com About BlackbaudBlackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world’s leading provider of AI-powered solutions for social impact. Serving nonprofits, educational institutions, companies committed to corporate social responsibility and individual change makers, Blackbaud propels impact at scale with the sector’s most intelligent solutions for fundraising and engagement, education solutions, financial management and CSR and grantmaking. With the deepest expertise powered by the world’s largest philanthropic data set, the most connected workflows, and the most powerful impact network, Blackbaud’s solutions are building a future where resources are unleashed at the speed of need. Blackbaud has been recognized by Fast Company, Newsweek, Quartz, Forbes, and more for AI innovation, responsible leadership and workplace excellence. Blackbaud has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, India, and the United Kingdom, supporting users in 100+ countries. Learn more at www.blackbaud.com or follow us on X/Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

