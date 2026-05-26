Douglas County Probation Collaborates with Project Harmony for Child Abuse Awareness Month

As part of Child Abuse Awareness Month, the leadership team of Probation District 4A in Omaha recently partnered with Project Harmony to collect donated items for children who have experienced abuse.

Since 1996, Project Harmony has worked to end child abuse and neglect through coordinated response, treatment, and prevention services that support children and families in need.

For more information, please contact:

Damon Strong, Chief Probation Officer

Phone: 402-444-4648 Email: damon.strong@nejudicial.gov

Photo (L to R): Mandy Suing, Abby Bladt, Anavelle Garcia, Kelli Post, and Tylar Brammer.