Nebraska Judicial Branch Launches Court User Survey to Improve Access to Justice

Beginning Wednesday, July 15, 2026, court users across Nebraska are invited to share their recent court experiences through an online Court User Survey. The survey was developed by the Nebraska Supreme Court’s Access to Justice Commission based on feedback gathered through a series of listening sessions in both rural and urban communities. During these listening sessions, community members suggested improving the court system by allowing all Nebraskans to provide regular, anonymous feedback to court leaders. Nebraska’s survey was adapted from a court user survey developed by the National Center for State Courts, and addresses specific issues identified during the listening sessions.

The new survey can be accessed online 24 hours a day, and is open to all individuals who have recently visited a courthouse (whether in person or virtually) including:

litigants,

attorneys,

jurors,

witnesses,

those seeking legal information, and

those observing court proceedings.

The survey takes just a few minutes to complete, is entirely voluntary, and all responses are reported anonymously. The goal of the survey is to obtain meaningful data to guide reforms that expand accessibility and improve fairness for all court users.

The survey asks questions designed to measure core components of procedural fairness, including whether participants understood what happened in court, if the parties were given an opportunity to present their case, and whether the judge treated everyone fairly and respectfully. Participants are also asked about their experiences accessing and navigating the courts, including if they attended court in-person or remotely, whether they had an attorney, if courthouse hours made it easy to conduct their business, and whether court staff were helpful. Participants who attended court remotely, received language interpretation services, or requested accommodation for a disability, are invited to provide additional information about that experience.

All survey responses are collected anonymously and will remain confidential. The data will be analyzed by the Research and Data Division of the Administrative Office of the Courts and Probation to be published annually in a report available to the public. “Feedback from the public and court users is essential in helping the Judicial Branch better serve our communities,” said Nebraska State Court Administrator Corey Steel. “The insights we receive will help us understand what is working well and where we can make meaningful improvements to ensure fair, accessible, and efficient court services.”

The Court User Survey is available in English with plans to expand to Spanish, Karen, and Arabic at a future date. The survey will be publicized and available to court users through the Nebraska Judicial Branch’s website (https://nejudicial.com/courtusersurvey) and flyers posted at courthouses and participating libraries.

For more information about the survey, please contact:

Amy Prenda

Deputy Administrator for Court Services

531-350-0115

amy.prenda@nejudicial.gov

The Access to Justice Commission’s mission is to identify barriers to equal access in Nebraska and to recommend and coordinate effective solutions so that all court users have equal access to swift, fair justice.