Nebraska Probation Week 2026 Celebrated with Proclamation from Chief Justice

The Nebraska Judicial Branch celebrated Nebraska Probation Week from July 19 to July 25, 2026, in a proclamation ceremony that highlighted the crucial role of probation services within Nebraska’s legal framework. Chief Justice Jeffrey Funke officially declared the week, urging all citizens, especially those in the legal community, to observe and acknowledge the occasion.

To mark the event, Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Jason Bergevin hosted the ceremony on July 20, in the Supreme Court’s courtroom. The ceremony was broadcast live on Nebraska Public Media, and is available in a recording (https://nejudicial.com/probweek26). Speakers at the event included State Court Administrator Corey Steel and State Probation Administrator Gene Cotter. Keynote speakers were Veronica Ballard Cunningham, Executive Director of the American Probation and Parole Association (APPA), and District Nine Probation Officer Angie McQuinn.

Operating through the Nebraska Judicial Branch, probation services play a vital role in the state's juvenile and adult justice systems. The dedicated probation officers, staff, and administration exemplify evidence-based probation practices, effectively foster positive change and community safety through rehabilitation. These efforts are achieved through collaboration with communities and partnerships with service providers.

Supervision and services provided by the probation system are integral to Nebraska's state court, juvenile, and criminal justice systems. Each day, probation staff throughout the state worked tirelessly to instill hope and empower justice-involved individuals to redirect the trajectory of their lives. By focusing on rehabilitation and forming alliances with service providers, probation officers, staff, and administration actively contribute to community safety.

It is important to note that Nebraska Probation Week is celebrated in conjunction with the national Pretrial, Probation, and Parole Supervision Week, recognizing the significant impact of these essential justice programs nationwide.

As Nebraska embarked on this week of celebration, the Nebraska Judicial Branch aimed to raise awareness about the critical work carried out by probation services and emphasize the need for continued support and collaboration to ensure a just and rehabilitative justice system for all.