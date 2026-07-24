New Video Series Highlights Work of Nebraska Probation Officers
The complete Day in the Life Series is now available for viewing.
Day 1 - Angela Behrens - District 4A
In addressing the Legislature in his January 2026 State of the Judiciary Address, Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Funke noted that on any given day in Nebraska, nearly 14,000 adults and 2,400 juveniles are supervised by under court-ordered probation.
But what does a day look like for those tasked with ensuring the court’s orders are followed?
In part one of Day in the Life of a Probation Officer, District 4A Probation Officer Angela Behrens will show how probation officers balance client meetings, enforcement, and community partnerships. While every day is different, the goal remains: Leveraging court orders in helping individuals work toward positive change and building safe communities.
Day 2 - Scott Lord - District 2
Problem-Solving Courts show how important the relationships judges, probation officers, attorneys, and providers are for the success of the participants.
District 2 Probation Officer Scott Lord talks about his role in the court system and how he holds clients accountable and supports them through the process.
Day 3 - Landrum Fleming - District 10
Serving in a rural community often means covering multiple counties, traveling long distances, and building relationships with local partners.
Follow District 10 Probation Officer Landrum Fleming who shows what a typical day looks like and how flexibility and adaptability help meet the needs of the courts and communities he serves.
Day 4 - Becky Hoaglund - District 11
Every community has unique needs and probation officers work to meet the needs of the communities they serve. District 11 Probation Officer Becky Hoagland talks through her experience covering 17 counties in one of the largest judicial districts in the state.
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