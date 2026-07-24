New Video Series Highlights Work of Nebraska Probation Officers

The complete Day in the Life Series is now available for viewing.

In addressing the Legislature in his January 2026 State of the Judiciary Address, Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Jeffrey Funke noted that on any given day in Nebraska, nearly 14,000 adults and 2,400 juveniles are supervised by under court-ordered probation.

But what does a day look like for those tasked with ensuring the court’s orders are followed?

In part one of Day in the Life of a Probation Officer, District 4A Probation Officer Angela Behrens will show how probation officers balance client meetings, enforcement, and community partnerships. While every day is different, the goal remains: Leveraging court orders in helping individuals work toward positive change and building safe communities.