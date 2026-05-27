AmeriCare Medical Earns High Quality Grade

The Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP) announced that AmeriCare Medical and its subsidiaries have once again earned national CHAP accreditation.

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Community Health Accreditation Partner (CHAP) confirmed that AmeriCare Medical , Inc. has been awarded CHAP accreditation, recognizing the organization’s continued commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care. AmeriCare Medical has maintained national accreditation for more than 30 years, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted leader in the healthcare industry.“AmeriCare and our subsidiaries remain deeply committed to delivering high-quality, patient-centered care, as validated by CHAP, a leading national accrediting organization for post-acute care,” said Greg Jamian, President and CEO.AmeriCare Medical and its subsidiaries — AmeriStaff Nursing Services, Rx iV Infusion Pharmacy, and Sun Medical Equipment Company — provide a comprehensive suite of integrated healthcare services across Michigan, with each organization earning its own individual CHAP accreditation through the organization’s rigorous audit and review process. Partnering with hospitals, insurance providers, assisted living facilities, and private clients, the organization delivers coordinated, personalized care across a wide range of patient needs.“Earning CHAP accreditation in today’s evolving healthcare environment reflects our team’s dedication to advancing care quality, embracing innovation, and consistently exceeding patient expectations consistent with our brand,” Jamian said.Jamian added, “Our focus on continuous improvement, accountability, and innovative care delivery is what truly sets us apart in today’s healthcare landscape. We are a scarce commodity in our industry.”Established in 1965, CHAP was the first organization to recognize the importance of standards and accreditation for home- and community-based care. As an approved accreditor by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), CHAP supports healthcare organizations in maintaining quality, achieving sustainable growth, and ensuring regulatory compliance.AmeriCare Medical’s continued CHAP accreditation underscores its unwavering commitment to meeting the highest standards of care and service delivery.For more information, visit CHAP About AmeriCare Medical, Inc.For more than four decades, AmeriCare Medical, Inc. has delivered integrated healthcare services to hospitals, assisted care facilities, and private homes throughout Michigan. The company is accredited by CHAP for excellence in medical staffing, private duty nursing, durable medical equipment, and specialized pharmacy services. As the parent company of AmeriStaff Nursing Services, Sun Medical Equipment Company, and Rx iV Infusion Pharmacy, AmeriCare Medical serves as a comprehensive resource for integrated care and home healthcare needs.For more information, visit AmeriCare Medical

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