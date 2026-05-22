George Derderian’s Lasting Impact on Michigan Communities

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business leaders, colleagues, and community leaders across southeastern Michigan are recognizing the business contributions, job creator and legacy of Michigan entrepreneur and developer George Derderian following his passing on May 13, 2026, at the age of 74.Derderian was known throughout Michigan for his work in business development, construction, telecommunications, hospitality, and youth sports facility development, and a true job creator. Over the course of several decades, he developed custom homes and commercial properties throughout Oakland County and later became widely recognized for the conception of and development of Ultimate Soccer Arenas in Pontiac, Michigan.The 360,000-square-foot indoor sports complex became nationally recognized for youth, amateur, and semi-professional athletics. Featuring three regulation-size indoor fields and a clear-span steel beam structure engineered to withstand extreme wind conditions, the facility operated for more than a decade before being acquired by UWM for corporate operations and training purposes.Born on September 22, 1951, in Detroit’s Rosedale Park neighborhood to George and Elizabeth-Jamian Derderian, Derderian attended Eastern Michigan University, where he served as head of the university ski club and organized campus appearance by sitar virtuoso Ravi Shankar during the cultural movements of the 1970s.Following his time in northern Michigan, where he was known for his freestyle skiing activities at Schuss Mountain he helped spearhead the now well-known Slush Cup competition. Derderian returned to southeastern Michigan and built a professional career spanning automotive sales, restaurant operations, telecommunications, and real estate development and building.He later joined Cingular Wireless, later Ameritech Cellular and AT&T, where he led a dealer sales region to record-setting growth as an innovator in building out new channels of distribution. He then transitioned into commercial and residential development projects throughout southeastern Michigan.In addition to his business accomplishments, Derderian remained active in church and community leadership throughout his life. He was a longtime member of St. John Armenian Church in Southfield, Michigan, where he served on the Parish Council and participated in numerous community initiatives.Family members said Derderian remained deeply dedicated to his family, faith, and community throughout his life and will be remembered for his leadership, entrepreneurial vision, and longstanding contributions to Michigan communities.He is survived by his wife, Zonica; daughters Chelsea and Ashley; sons-in-law Michael and Marjan; and grandchildren Ellis, Daphne, Isabella, and Vincent.Additional information and a full article recognizing George Derderian’s life and accomplishments are available on the family’s website

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