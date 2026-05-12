'The Oscars of Nursing': AmeriStaff Honors Excellence in Home Health Care at Oakland University’s Nightingale Awards

AmeriStaff Nursing Services nurses Kristine Buero and Deborah Couch at the 2026 Nightingale Awards hosted by Oakland University Lila Lazarus served as host for the 2026 Nightingale Awards at Oakland University The Nightingale Awards trophy, designed in the likeness of Florence Nightingale, displayed during the 2026 awards ceremony at Oakland University

AmeriStaff Nursing sponsored Oakland University’s 2026 Nightingale Awards honoring excellence and compassion in Michigan nursing.

Nurses make tremendous sacrifices every day to care for others, and the Nightingale Awards recognize the compassion, dedication, and excellence that define the nursing profession.” — Gregory Jamian

TROY, MI, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AmeriStaff Nursing Recognized for Excellence in Home Health Care at Oakland University’s Nightingale Awards AmeriStaff Nursing Services , a division of AmeriCare Medical , proudly sponsored the 2026 Nightingale Awards held May 6 at Oakland University in Rochester, Michigan.Often referred to as the nursing profession’s equivalent of the Oscars, the annual Nightingale Awards recognize excellence, leadership, and compassion in nursing throughout Michigan.Greg Jamian, President of AmeriStaff Nursing Services and a board member of Oakland University’s School of Nursing, attended the ceremony and recognized AmeriStaff nurses for their dedication to providing exceptional patient care in the home health field.“For four decades, the Nightingale Awards have brought together and strengthened Michigan’s nursing community,” said Alexander Johnson, Communications Director for AmeriCare Medical. “We are proud to support an event that honors nurses who continually go above and beyond in service to their patients and communities.”Oakland University’s School of Nursing is widely recognized as one of the nation’s leading nursing programs. AmeriStaff nurses have participated in the Nightingale Awards for more than 20 years, reflecting the organization’s longstanding commitment to quality care, professional excellence, and the compassionate values associated with Florence Nightingale.“Nurses make tremendous sacrifices to improve the lives of their patients every day,” said Jamian. “We salute the frontline home care nurses and caregivers who continue serving some of our state’s most vulnerable patients.”AmeriStaff Nursing Services has received numerous statewide and national recognitions for quality care and workplace excellence, including the Governor’s Award for Quality, recognition as a Top Workplace by the Detroit Free Press, and accreditation through the Community Health Accreditation Program (CHAP).For more than 40 years, AmeriCare Medical, Inc. has provided integrated healthcare services to hospitals, assisted living facilities, and private homes throughout Michigan. The company is accredited by the Community Health Accreditation Program (CHAP) for excellence in medical staffing, private duty nursing, durable medical equipment, and specialized pharmacy services.AmeriCare Medical is the parent company of AmeriStaff Nursing Services, Sun Medical Equipment Company, Rx iV Infusion Pharmacy, and QCN Home Health Care, offering comprehensive home healthcare solutions across Michigan.

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