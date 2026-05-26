Notice of Opioid Task Force

DATE: THURSDAY, JUNE 11, 2026

TIME: 2:00 P.M.

PLACE: COMMISSION CHAMBERS

JAMES S. PAGE GOVERNMENTAL COMPLEX

96135 NASSAU PLACE

YULEE, FL 32097

PURPOSE: THE NASSAU COUNTY OPIOID TASK FORCE WILL HOLD THEIR MONTHLY MEETING.

The public is invited to be present. If a person decides to appeal any decision made by the board, agency, or commission with respect to any matter considered at such meeting or hearing, he/she will need a record of the proceedings and that for such purpose may need to ensure that a verbatim record of the proceedings is made, which record includes the evidence and testimony upon which the appeal is to be based.

In accordance with American with Disabilities Act, persons needing a reasonable accommodation to participate in the proceeding should contact the County Manager's Office at contact@nassaucountyfl.com, 96135 Nassau Place, Suite 1, Yulee, FL 32097, Phone No. (904) 530-6010, not later than seventy-two (72) hours prior to the proceeding. If you are hearing impaired or voice impaired, please call the Florida Relay Service at 711 or toll free at 1-800-955-8771 (TTY).

BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST: NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA

MITCH L. KEITER ALYSON R. MCCULLOUGH

EX-OFFICIO CLERK CHAIR



