MultiHopper Opens API for AI Agents Seeking Compliant, Private Onchain Programmable Payment Infrastructure

The first MCP-compatible private programmable onchain routing layer for autonomous agents launches on Solana. Non-custodial, compliance-checked, built for AI.

The future of AI-agent commerce cannot depend on fully exposed payment trails. At the same time, serious infrastructure cannot be built around untraceable finance. The market needs a middle path.” — Enigma - CEO and Founder at MultiHopper

BERLIN, BRANDENBURG, GERMANY, May 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MultiHopper today opened access to its private programmable onchain routing API, giving AI agents, developers, wallets and institutions the ability to move digital assets privately and compliantly across Solana without mixers, tumblers, shielded pools or commingled funds. The company has completed more than 2,800 live transfers on Solana mainnet, is revenue positive, and was placed in the Top 3 startups by Visa at the Solana Colosseum Berlin hackathon As AI agents take on autonomous economic roles : paying for compute, subscribing to data feeds, settling invoices and interacting with decentralised finance protocols : they require payment infrastructure that operates without human intervention and without exposing every transaction pattern to public observation. MultiHopper is built for that gap. The platform routes digital assets through programmable multi-hop paths across any wallet, cold storage address or smart contract on Solana : including named addresses such as Binance, Coinbase Prime or Jupiter : without requiring signing authority from intermediary wallets and without taking custody of funds at any point."AI agents need payment skills," said Enigma, founder of MultiHopper. "Not just wallets or transaction signing, but private programmable payment rails that allow agents to move value privately, safely and in a way that businesses and institutions can actually use."Privacy is achieved at the public transaction layer through what MultiHopper calls "privacy in the open": configurable timing entropy and programmable hop counts that reduce transaction observability while preserving a complete onchain audit trail available for regulatory disclosure on demand. A built-in compliance engine screens every wallet in the route : not just the origin and destination : for OFAC sanctions and illicit fund exposure before routing proceeds. Private keys never leave the agent's environment; MultiHopper never receives key material.The platform is built for machine discovery as a first-order priority. An MCP server card at the standard well-known path enables auto-discovery by Claude Desktop, Cursor, VS Code and Windsurf. An OpenAPI 3.1 specification and an llms.txt file allow LLM frameworks including LangChain, AutoGen and CrewAI to generate client integrations automatically. MultiHopper is listed on Smithery, the GitHub MCP Registry, MCP Market and awesome-mcp-servers. A ready-made CLAUDE.md context block is published in the agentic integration documentation, giving AI agents the complete API specification in a single context load without hallucinating endpoints or field names. SDKs are available in TypeScript, Python and Go."The future of AI-agent commerce cannot depend on fully exposed payment trails," Enigma added. "At the same time, serious infrastructure cannot be built around untraceable finance. The market needs a middle path: private where needed, programmable by default, and compatible with real-world compliance."Revenue sharing of 50/50 is available to qualifying integration partners : agent developers, wallets, protocols and payment systems : with no caps and no lock-in. Tier 1 access, carrying Day 1 API credentials and the permanent 50/50 revenue share, is available to the first 500 developers at business.multihopper.com/developers. AI agent teams may register at business.multihopper.com/ai-agents. Agentic integration documentation is available at dev-docs.multihopper.com/guides/agentic-integration.About MultiHopperMultiHopper is a programmable onchain routing company building regulatory-ready payment infrastructure for AI agents, developers, institutions, wallets and protocols on Solana. The platform enables programmable multi-hop asset routing across any wallet or smart contract without custody, commingling or shielded pools, with a built-in compliance engine screening every hop for OFAC and illicit fund exposure. Founded by the team behind EnigmaFund Venture Capital, with 29 years of combined startup and crypto-native experience including previous leadership at BNP Paribas and the $TOSHI protocol ($1M to $950M). MVP shipped in nine weeks. Revenue positive. Top 3, Visa Track, Solana Colosseum Berlin. EVM support in development.multihopper.com | business.multihopper.com | @multihopperMedia Contact MultiHopper enigma@enigma-fund.com https://business.multihopper.com

MultiHopper Introduction Video - Private Programmable Money for Developers, Institutions and AI Agents

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