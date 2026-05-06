MultiHopper Releases Developer Documentation for Programmable Private Transfers on Solana

EnigmaFund Venture Capital

New developer portal gives builders access to MultiHopper’s upcoming private programmable routing infrastructure for multi-hop token transfers on Solana.

MultiHopper is solving one of the pressing and most meaningful problems in crypto: How to send ANY amount of ANY asset onchain privately, yet legally. It's a non-trivial dilemma for digital finance.” — Enigma, CEO and founder of MultiHopper and EnigmaFund Venture Capital

BERLIN, BERLIN, GERMANY, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MultiHopper today announced the release of its developer documentation, giving developers, protocols, wallets, AI agents, and institutions a clear path to integrate programmable regulatory-ready private transfers on Solana.The new developer portal is available at dev-docs.multihopper.com and includes an overview of the protocol, quickstart materials, API reference, architecture, route lifecycle, security model, and core concepts including routes, wrapper tokens, orchestrators, and keepers. The documentation describes MultiHopper as a Solana-based protocol for scheduled, multi-hop token transfers, enabling users to define programmable payment pipelines that specify who receives tokens, when they receive them, and in what sequence. ￼MultiHopper is designed to solve a growing problem in onchain finance: asset movement is still too exposed, too manual, and too primitive for institutional-grade digital money. Today, most onchain transfers execute as simple one-shot transactions. MultiHopper introduces programmable routing, timing control, and multi-step transfer flows while preserving non-custodial execution and onchain settlement.“Onchain finance needs more than faster settlement. It needs programmable private movement,” said a MultiHopper spokesperson. “MultiHopper gives developers the infrastructure to build private, programmable transfer flows directly on Solana, without relying on custodial intermediaries, mixers, tumblers, or offchain settlement.”The release of the developer docs marks an important step in opening MultiHopper’s infrastructure to external builders. Through the upcoming API, developers can create and manage routes programmatically, making MultiHopper suitable for a wide range of use cases including treasury operations, protocol payments, vesting schedules, payroll automation, escrow flows, compliance-aware transfers, and automated fund distribution. ￼MultiHopper’s unique proprietary architecture is built around scheduled, multi-hop token routing. The protocol enables routes to be deployed onchain and executed trustlessly according to defined timing and sequence parameters. According to the documentation, MultiHopper uses onchain timelocks, wrapper token architecture, and a permissionless keeper network to enforce transfer logic without requiring users to trust a centralized scheduler.One of the most critical proprietary innovations MultiHopper has demonstrated is unlocking the ability to use every smart contract and wallet in existence as a programmable, private onchain routing layer for sending any amount of any digital asset without the need for the signing authority of the owners of the wallets and contracts. With this innovation, 10 years of blockchain wallets and smart contracts built by the industry into routing infrastructure for permissionless payment rails.For institutions and businesses, MultiHopper provides a new layer of operational privacy and programmable control. Treasury movements, protocol distributions, market-maker flows, investor payments, and stablecoin settlement can all reveal strategy, timing, counterparties, and intent when executed directly on public blockchains. MultiHopper helps reduce that exposure by introducing programmable routing paths and time-based execution while keeping activity fully onchain.The company emphasizes that MultiHopper is not a mixer, tumbler, shielded pool, or custodial service. The protocol does not rely on pooled funds or offchain asset movement. Instead, it provides a programmable routing layer for digital assets, designed to support compliant, non-custodial, permissionless and transparent infrastructure for the next generation of onchain finance.The developer documentation is now live and available here:About MultiHopperMultiHopper is programmable routing infrastructure for digital assets, emulating SWIFT for digital assets onchain.Built first on Solana, MultiHopper enables scheduled, multi-hop token transfers with programmable timing, sequencing, and routing logic. The protocol is designed for developers, protocols, wallets, AI agents, treasuries, and institutions seeking more advanced ways to move assets onchain while embracing regulatory-ready privacy.MultiHopperWebsite: https://multihopper.com Developer Docs: https://dev-docs.multihopper.com Business: https://business.multihopper.com

MultiHopper Demo video - send any digital asset routed via any wallet and smart contract in existence.

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