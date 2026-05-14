MultiHopper Privacy Protocol Scoops 3rd Place in Visa Track at Solana Colosseum Hackathon in Berlin

MultiHopper, the on-chain private programmable routing protocol for digital assets, won 3rd place in the Visa track at the Solana Colosseum Frontier Hackathon.

The concessions made by either flying in the face of regulators or having liquidity requirements and going off-chain are unsustainable. MultiHopper is a novel approach that comes at the right time.” — Enigma - CEO & Founder of MultiHopper

BERLIN, GERMANY, May 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The recognition follows MultiHopper ’s participation in Superteam Germany’s Berlin Build Station and Demo Day, part of the wider Colosseum Frontier Hackathon. Superteam Germany’s Build Station ran from April 27 to May 11, 2026, with Demo Day held on May 12, 2026, supporting teams building for the global Solana hackathon through mentorship, workshops, pitch support and local ecosystem visibility.MultiHopper’s win in the Visa track highlights growing demand for privacy-preserving, compliance-aware payment and settlement infrastructure on Solana. The protocol is designed to bring programmable privacy to digital asset transfers, helping users, businesses and institutions move assets on-chain with greater operational privacy while preserving the transparency, composability and auditability that make blockchain settlement valuable.Unlike mixers, tumblers or shielded pools, MultiHopper is built as a fully onchain routing protocol. It does not commingle user funds and does not rely on opaque off-chain settlement. Instead, it enables programmable asset movement across wallets, smart contracts and treasuries, creating a privacy layer suited to real-world payment flows, stablecoin settlement, treasury operations and institutional on-chain finance.Multihopper aims to solve the classic "privacy trilemma" by:- remaining non-custodial and permissionless- staying onchain- no mixing, tumbling or private pools- no offchain movements like private blockchains- facilitating transfers of limitless amounts of any digital asset- having no liquidity requirements- instilling a smart-contract level compliance engine to ensure no illegal or sanctioned funds enter at a system level“Winning 3rd place in the Visa track is a huge validation of the problem MultiHopper is solving,” said the MultiHopper team. “On-chain finance cannot scale into mainstream payments and institutional settlement if every transfer exposes strategy, counterparties and timing to the entire market. MultiHopper is building privacy infrastructure that keeps assets on-chain, programmable and regulatory-ready.”The Colosseum platform describes itself as the proving ground for crypto builders, powering Solana hackathons where founders launch new startups on Solana. The Frontier Hackathon has drawn more than 19,000 builders, according to Colosseum’s public site.MultiHopper’s placement comes at a pivotal moment for stablecoins and payment rails. As enterprises, payment networks and financial institutions increasingly explore blockchain-based settlement, there is a growing need for infrastructure that can support private, programmable and compliant digital asset movement. MultiHopper aims to serve that gap by giving developers and businesses a new routing layer for payments, treasury transfers, DeFi interactions and future AI-agent transactions.The team’s achievement was publicly celebrated by MultiHopper following the Berlin event, with the project congratulating other teams and noting its 3rd place finish in the Solana Colosseum Frontier Visa track.About MultiHopperMultiHopper is a programmable privacy protocol for digital assets. Built first on Solana, the protocol enables fully on-chain, non-custodial, permissionless routing for asset transfers across wallets, smart contracts and treasury flows. MultiHopper is designed for users, developers, businesses, institutions and AI agents that need private, programmable and regulatory-ready on-chain asset movement.About ColosseumColosseum is a platform combining hackathons, accelerators and a venture fund focused on the Solana ecosystem. Its hackathons are designed to help crypto founders launch startups, with select winners gaining access to funding, an accelerator and a founder network.More considerations from the MultiHopper team: https://medium.com/@multihopper/multihopper-takes-3rd-place-in-the-visa-track-at-solana-colosseum-berlin-3cd5299e3742

MultiHopper Demo Video

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