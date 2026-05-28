Quilia Launches Case Delegates for Law Firm Client Access

New legal client portal feature lets firms add authorized family members and representatives with acting, view-only or dormant access.

Case Delegates closes the gap between legal authority and software access, so firms can involve the right person without blurring who did what.” — Kenny Eliason

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quilia, the client engagement platform for law firms, today announced the launch of Case Delegates , a legal client portal feature that allows firms to give authorized non-client participants controlled access to a case without losing visibility, attribution or control.In many legal matters, the client is not the only person managing the case. A spouse may coordinate treatment after a catastrophic injury. A parent or guardian may act for a minor. A power of attorney holder may handle documents and messages for an unavailable client. In trusts and estates matters, a successor trustee may need visibility before gaining authority to act.Case Delegates gives law firms a formal way to support those real-world relationships inside Quilia. The feature is designed for firms that need case delegates for law firms, client representatives, family members, powers of attorney, guardians and successor trustees without turning those people into primary clients."Case Delegates closes the gap between legal authority and software access," said Kenny Eliason, founder and CEO of Quilia. "Firms can involve the right person without blurring who did what, who had authority and what level of access the firm approved."The feature includes three access patterns. Acting delegates can read messages, send messages, complete forms, upload files and submit signed documents on the case. View-only delegates can see case information without making changes. Dormant delegates can be added before they have authority to act, then activated later by the firm when a triggering event occurs.Each delegate is labeled by relationship, such as spouse, parent, power of attorney, executor or successor trustee. Firms can add, edit, remove or activate delegates from the case detail page in the Quilia portal.Case Delegates also includes built-in accountability. Messages, signed documents, uploads and form entries are attributed to the person who performed the action, including the delegate's name and relationship to the client. Delegate additions, access changes, activations and removals are logged in the case activity feed, giving firms a clear audit trail.The feature is designed to support personal injury matters and other practice areas where authorized participants often help manage a case, including family law, criminal defense, trusts and estates, workers' compensation and disability matters.For clients and delegates, the experience is handled through the same Quilia mobile app. A delegate can access cases from more than one firm under one identity, while Quilia keeps each case labeled by firm and preserves the firm's control over access.Case Delegates is available now to Quilia customers. Law firms can learn more at https://www.quilia.com/how-it-works/case-delegates/ ABOUT QUILIAQuilia is a client engagement platform purpose-built primarily for personal injury law firms. The platform includes a client-facing mobile app, an attorney portal, provider management tools and integrations with major case management systems. Quilia helps firms improve client communication, document case progress and collect the day-to-day details that support stronger case outcomes. Learn more at https://www.quilia.com/ ###

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