Quilia Launches Built-In E-Signature Tool for Law Firms

Quilia Ink Document Builder — attorneys drag and drop signature fields onto legal documents Client view of a retainer agreement ready for signing in the Quilia mobile app Clients can draw or type their signature directly in the Quilia app

New e-signature feature lets clients sign legal documents directly from the Quilia app with push notifications and automatic case management sync.

Often, the biggest problem isn't the signing itself. It's the notification. With Quilia Ink, clients get a push notification and a text message that takes them straight to the document.” — Kenny Eliason, founder and CEO of Quilia

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quilia, the client engagement platform for law firms, today announced the launch of Quilia Ink, an integrated e-signature tool that allows clients to sign legal documents directly within the Quilia mobile app and web portal.The feature addresses one of the most persistent friction points in legal client management: getting documents signed. Traditional e-signature workflows rely on email delivery, where signature requests routinely get buried in spam folders, sorted into promotional tabs, or lost among thousands of unread messages."The biggest problem isn't the signing itself. It's the notification," said Kenny Eliason, founder and CEO of Quilia. "Clients have thousands of unread emails. Google sorts things into subfolders they never check. With Quilia Ink, they get a push notification and a text message that takes them straight to the document inside an app they're already using every day."HOW QUILIA INK WORKSAttorneys access Quilia Ink through the Quilia portal. The workflow is straightforward: upload a document, use the visual builder to place signature fields, text fields, date fields, or any other required input, then send it to the client. Attorneys can require handwritten (drawn) signatures or allow typed signatures depending on the document.Clients receive both a push notification and an SMS text message directing them to the signing page inside the Quilia app. Rather than scrolling through a document hunting for signature boxes, clients see their fields extracted into a clean, readable form. They tap a section, fill it out, and save. The document is automatically populated with their responses and signatures.Once completed, the attorney receives an email notification, and the signed document is automatically synced to the firm's case management system through Quilia's existing integrations with Clio, Filevine, MyCase, Neos, SmartAdvocate, CasePeer, Smokeball, and other platforms.A DIFFERENT APPROACH TO E-SIGNATURESUnlike standalone e-signature platforms that require clients to navigate unfamiliar interfaces, Quilia Ink is embedded within the same app clients already use to communicate with their attorney, track appointments, document injuries, and manage their case. This familiarity reduces friction and increases completion rates."We've extracted the form fields into a simple, easy-to-read form," Eliason said. "Clients see the document, touch it, and all the fields expand so they can fill everything out in one spot. No hunting around for which field does what."The feature also captures legal metadata with each signature, including timestamps, platform information, and consent records.AVAILABILITYQuilia Ink is available now to all Quilia customers at no additional cost. Law firms interested in learning more can schedule a demo at quilia.com/demo-request.ABOUT QUILIAQuilia is a client engagement platform purpose-built primarily for personal injury law firms. The platform includes a client-facing mobile app, an attorney portal, provider management tools, and integrations with all major case management systems. Quilia helps firms document the daily impact of injuries that medical records often miss, resulting in 20-30% higher settlements. Learn more at quilia.com.

E-Signatures for Law Firms | Quilia Ink - Sign Documents Inside Your Client App

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