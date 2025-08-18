Quilia Welcomes Jeremiah Ramiscal as New CX Specialist Through UNLV StepUp and StartUp Program

Jeremiah Ramiscal, CX Specialist at Quilia, hired through the UNLV StepUp and StartUp program. Screenshot of Quilia’s legal client support resources portal for law firms and clients. Screenshot of Quilia’s changelog announcing new legal software features and updates.

New hire strengthens client onboarding and support as Quilia continues rapid growth in legal tech for personal injury firms.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Quilia, a fast-growing legal tech platform built for personal injury law firms, has welcomed Jeremiah Ramiscal as its newest Customer Experience (CX) Specialist. Ramiscal joins through the UNLV College of Engineering’s StepUp and StartUp program, which has connected multiple UNLV students with meaningful roles at Quilia, including Frontend Engineer Jamie Ng and Lead Developer Andre Hammons.The hire comes at a time of rapid growth for Quilia, which is widely recognized as a leader in personal injury case management software . Designed to help personal injury attorneys improve client communication, streamline workflows, and strengthen case outcomes, the platform has seen steady adoption among firms across the country. With more law firms onboarding every month, Quilia is doubling down on one of its most important priorities — ensuring every new client gets a flawless start.“Successful onboarding is the most important thing we can give our new clients,” said Kenny Eliason, CEO of Quilia. “As our priorities grow and sales increase, we need people who can give clients a great start. Jeremiah already knows more about our app than most of us do, and he’s going to help us take onboarding to the next level.”Since joining Quilia, Ramiscal has already made an impact. One of his first major projects was the launch of Quilia’s legal client support resources , a comprehensive online hub for law firms using the platform. The new resource center is designed to help attorneys and their staff quickly find answers, learn best practices, and unlock the full potential of Quilia’s tools. It includes searchable articles, step-by-step guides, and direct access to support — all structured to make onboarding faster and easier for busy legal teams.In addition to the support hub, Ramiscal created Quilia’s new legal software features system, a public-facing changelog that keeps clients in the loop on platform improvements. Updated on a weekly cadence, the changelog details new features, enhancements, and bug fixes in plain language, making it simple for firms to stay informed and take advantage of updates as soon as they launch. By pairing this transparency with proactive client communication, Quilia has made feature adoption faster and reduced the lag time between release and real-world use.Ramiscal’s role also includes managing weekly update emails to clients, expanding the knowledge base with new content, and refining the onboarding experience for law firms of all sizes. His focus moving forward will be on building scalable training materials, improving client engagement, and ensuring feedback from firms directly shapes Quilia’s product roadmap.Quilia’s connection to UNLV runs deep through the StepUp and StartUp program, a partnership the company says has been a huge win for both sides. “Partnering with Quilia has shown exactly what the StepUp and StartUp program is all about — connecting talented students with companies that value innovation and results. Seeing students like Jeremiah turn their internships into real impact has been rewarding for everyone involved. It’s a win for students, for employers, and for the community,” said Alejandro Chacon, Internship Coordinator for the UNLV College of Engineering.Ramiscal, a Computer Science student at UNLV with a strong background in AI and software, sees the CX Specialist role as a perfect fit. “Quilia is using technology to make a real difference for both attorneys and clients,” said Ramiscal. “I’m excited to be part of a team that moves fast, listens to feedback, and is always building something new.”His technical experience includes software engineering, instructional design, and AI-powered product development. He has onboarded multiple law firms onto Quilia’s automation platform, leveraged analytics to identify underutilized accounts, and implemented targeted re-engagement strategies that boosted client engagement rates. Beyond technical ability, he brings a passion for process improvement and a knack for translating complex tools into simple, actionable workflows for end users.Quilia continues to hit growth milestones, adding new firms each month and expanding its integrations with leading case management platforms. Recent product enhancements include expanded multilingual support, improved treatment tracking, and more customization options for client communication. By maintaining a steady release schedule and keeping firms informed through both the changelog and legal client support resources, Quilia ensures that its innovations are adopted quickly and used effectively.“Our mission is to help personal injury law firms deliver better client experiences and achieve the best possible recovery on every case,” Eliason added. “Bringing Jeremiah on board helps us keep that promise at scale.”With a growing client base, a commitment to transparent product updates, and an investment in dedicated CX talent, Quilia is positioning itself to be the go-to choice for personal injury attorneys who want to blend legal expertise with modern technology. As the company continues to evolve, hires like Ramiscal — and the success of programs like StepUp and StartUp — show how the right people can accelerate both product adoption and client satisfaction.

