Senate Bill 1315 Printer's Number 1736
PENNSYLVANIA, May 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1736
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1315
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, MILLER, HAYWOOD, BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK,
VOGEL, PISCIOTTANO, MALONE, COSTA, J. WARD, BOSCOLA, FARRY,
COLLETT, CULVER, KIM AND KANE, MAY 21, 2026
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 21, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing
for coverage for certain fertility preservation services.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known
as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 635.11. Coverage for Certain Fertility Preservation
Services.--(a) An insurer that offers, issues or renews a
health insurance policy in this Commonwealth shall include
fertility preservation services as a covered benefit for a
covered person if a medically necessary treatment may directly
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