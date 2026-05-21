Senate Bill 1315 Printer's Number 1736

PENNSYLVANIA, May 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1736

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1315

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, MILLER, HAYWOOD, BARTOLOTTA, SCHWANK,

VOGEL, PISCIOTTANO, MALONE, COSTA, J. WARD, BOSCOLA, FARRY,

COLLETT, CULVER, KIM AND KANE, MAY 21, 2026

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 21, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, providing

for coverage for certain fertility preservation services.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known

as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 635.11. Coverage for Certain Fertility Preservation

Services.--(a) An insurer that offers, issues or renews a

health insurance policy in this Commonwealth shall include

fertility preservation services as a covered benefit for a

covered person if a medically necessary treatment may directly

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