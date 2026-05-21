Senate Bill 1342 Printer's Number 1737

PENNSYLVANIA, May 21 - PRINTER'S NO. 1737

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1342

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY ROBINSON, J. WARD, MASTRIANO, PENNYCUICK,

BARTOLOTTA, PISCIOTTANO, COLLETT, LANGERHOLC, SCHWANK,

L. WILLIAMS, FLYNN AND KIM, MAY 21, 2026

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MAY 21, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, further

providing for billing.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 635.7(b), (d), (e) and (g) of the act of

May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company

Law of 1921, are amended and the section is amended by adding

subsections to read:

Section 635.7. Billing.--* * *

[(b) An insurer must reimburse a nonnetwork EMS agency under

the following:

(1) The EMS agency has submitted a completed standardized

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